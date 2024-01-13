en English
Human Rights

New Strikes in Yemen: A Fresh Chapter in a Longstanding Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
A new wave of strikes has resonated through the rebel-held Yemeni port city, marking another chapter in the longstanding Yemeni conflict. The strikes are targeting strongholds of the Houthi rebels, a faction that has secured significant portions of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. This dogged war, which ignited in 2014, has drawn international interventions, with a Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government in opposition to the Houthi forces, purportedly backed by Iran. The complex tapestry of this conflict has woven a significant humanitarian crisis, with millions of Yemenis grappling with the specter of famine and a scarcity of basic services. The recent strikes in the port city, a crucial conduit for aid and goods, threaten to aggravate the humanitarian predicament even further.

Strikes and Counterstrikes

The United States and the United Kingdom have executed new strikes against the Iran-supported Houthi rebels in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. These strikes were a response to Houthi assaults on international shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes zeroed in on radar infrastructure and military sites, with the US military hitting 60 targets across 28 sites. Houthi-controlled media reported multiple strikes in Sanaa and pledged to maintain their attacks on regional shipping. The strikes ignited massive protests in Yemen, with the United Nations urging de-escalation in the volatile situation.

A Widening Regional Conflict

The strikes have heightened concerns about an expanding regional conflict and have disrupted commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The US and UK defended the strikes, arguing the necessity to degrade the Houthi’s military capability and halt their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes have triggered mass protests in the country’s capital, and other Middle Eastern countries have expressed anxiety about further unrest in the region.

The UN’s Plea for Peace

The United Nations and numerous humanitarian organizations have reiterated calls for a ceasefire and a political resolution to the conflict. However, peace efforts have been stymied by persistent hostilities and entrenched mistrust between the warring factions. As the world watches with bated breath, the unfolding crisis in Yemen continues to serve as a stark reminder of the desperate need for lasting peace.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

