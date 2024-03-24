Nasarawa University Tragedy: Falana Blames Official Negligence for Student Deaths

Human rights advocate, Femi Falana, has pointed to official negligence as the cause behind the tragic deaths of two students at Nasarawa State University. During a poorly organized palliative distribution event, a stampede resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries. Falana's statement underscores the need for accountability and improved safety measures.

Advertisment

Background of the Tragedy

The incident unfolded when the Governor of Nassarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, initiated a palliative distribution of rice and cash at the university's convocation square. The lack of organization led to a chaotic stampede among the students, resulting in two deaths and several injuries. Subsequent to the stampede, the university's health center's inability to provide adequate care forced the injured to seek treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, where the two female students were pronounced dead.

Official Responses and Criticisms

Advertisment

In the aftermath, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Suleiman Bala, attributed the tragedy to the impatience of the students, a statement that has drawn significant criticism. Falana, in contrast, highlighted the failure of both the state government and university management to take preventative measures and learn from similar past incidents, such as a recent stampede in Lagos. He emphasized the necessity of a more orderly distribution process to avoid such tragedies.

Call for Action

Falana has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident by the Nassarawa State police command, demanding that those found guilty of negligence be prosecuted. Moreover, he insists that the state government and university management must compensate the families of the deceased students. This incident has sparked a broader conversation about the safety and welfare of students in educational institutions, pointing to a dire need for systemic change.

The tragic event at Nasarawa State University serves as a somber reminder of the consequences of negligence and the urgent need for accountability in public initiatives. As the community mourns, the demand for justice and preventative measures grows louder, hoping to prevent such avoidable tragedies in the future.