NAPTIP Alerts Nigerians to West Africa's Fake $900 Oil, Gas Job Scams

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has issued a stark warning about emerging fraudulent job offers in the oil and gas sector, designed to exploit Nigerians with promises of high-paying positions in West Africa. Prof Fatima Waziri Azi, the Director General of NAPTIP, underscored the severity of this scheme, which targets individuals aged 15 to 35 with offers of up to $900 monthly, only to ensnare them in exploitative situations upon arrival in countries like Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, and Liberia.

Unmasking the Scam

The deceitful job offers often come adorned with the logos and trademarks of reputable global oil and gas brands, making them appear legitimate at first glance. Victims are coaxed into paying up to N850,000 for what is claimed to be documentation and logistical expenses. However, upon their arrival, traffickers confiscate these funds along with personal items such as phones, leaving the victims stranded and exploited in foreign lands. NAPTIP's Chief Communications Officer, Adekoye Vincent, detailed this alarming trend, emphasizing the agency's commitment to raising awareness and preventing such tragedies.

The Trafficking Route

Most of these illicit operations route through the waterways, with Ode Jetty in Lagos serving as a primary departure point to the Benin Republic and beyond. Some victims are also transported via land, showcasing the traffickers' sophisticated network across the West African region. Prof Waziri Azi's appeal to the public is clear: exercise caution, ask questions, and seek a second opinion before leaping at seemingly lucrative job offers abroad. This caution is part of a broader strategy to combat human trafficking through enhanced partnership, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness campaigns.

NAPTIP's Vigilant Response

In response to this escalating threat, NAPTIP has intensified its operations, leading to a notable increase in the convictions of human traffickers. The agency's comprehensive enlightenment strategies aim to equip Nigerians with timely and accurate information, reducing their vulnerability to such scams. Prof Waziri Azi reassures the public of NAPTIP's unwavering commitment to fighting human trafficking and safeguarding the rights and dignity of all Nigerians. The agency urges anyone with suspicions or knowledge of human trafficking activities to come forward, contributing to the broader effort to eradicate this scourge.