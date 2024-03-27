Missing Environmental Activists Found 'Bruised' in Philippines, Makabayan Bloc Calls for Justice

Two environmental activists, Francisco 'Eco' Dangla III and Joxelle 'Jak' Tiong, who vanished last weekend in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, have emerged, albeit with injuries, the Makabayan political bloc confirmed on Thursday. Their disappearance had sparked widespread concern, with rights groups and the public demanding immediate action to ensure their safety and secure their release.

Ordeal Ends, Questions Remain

The activists were reported missing after being allegedly abducted by unidentified individuals. The Makabayan bloc, a coalition of progressive political parties in the Philippines, announced their reappearance but has yet to provide details about the circumstances surrounding their abduction and release. "After three days of persistent and tireless efforts and camp searches, we are relieved to confirm that... Dangla and Tiong are no longer in the hands of their abductors, bruised but alive," stated the bloc. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and rights of environmental defenders in the country.

Call for Justice and Protection

In the wake of their return, the Makabayan bloc has called for justice for Dangla and Tiong and demanded protection against further harassment by their captors. This incident is part of a troubling pattern of attacks against environmental activists in the Philippines, highlighting the ongoing climate of impunity and socio-economic challenges under the current administration. The bloc's statement, endorsed by representatives from various advocacy and environmental groups, underscores the urgent need for accountability and reforms to safeguard the rights and well-being of activists.

Global Context and Local Impact

The Philippines has been ranked as the fifth most dangerous country in the world for environmental defenders. The abduction and subsequent release of Dangla and Tiong underscore the perils faced by those championing environmental causes. Their ordeal has sparked national and international outrage, prompting calls for the Philippine government to take decisive action to protect environmental activists and uphold human rights. The case of Dangla and Tiong is a stark reminder of the risks environmental defenders encounter in their fight for a sustainable and just world.

As Dangla and Tiong recover from their harrowing experience, their story serves as a rallying cry for activists, organizations, and concerned citizens worldwide. It highlights the need for a collective effort to address the root causes of violence against environmental defenders and to push for systemic change. The bravery of Dangla, Tiong, and countless others like them inspires continued advocacy for environmental protection and human rights, even in the face of adversity.