Melbourne Doctor Sentenced for Forced Labor Offences: An Exploitation Tale

In the heart of Melbourne, a story of exploitation unfolds as Dr. Seyyed Farshchi receives a sentence of three and a half years for forced labor offences. Convicted by the court for using threats of deportation to exploit a refugee from Iran, Farshchi's dark tale of manipulation and abuse has come to light.

Victim's Plight under Harsh Conditions

The victim, finding solace in Melbourne back in 2015, was trapped in the clutches of Farshchi's exploitation at his confectionery shop, Candoo Confectionery in Box Hill. Paid a paltry $10 an hour, the refugee was manipulated into enduring 14-hour shifts for an extended period of 20 months.

A Web of Deception and Threats

Farshchi, exploiting the victim's inadequate English skills and unfamiliarity with Australian laws, promised to assist with visa and housing matters. Instead, he used these as tools of intimidation, threatening the victim with deportation and revealing his conversion to Christianity - a fact that could endanger his life in Iran.

Justice Served, Reparations Ordered

The County Court has ordered Farshchi to pay nearly $43,000 in reparations for the unpaid wages. Despite showing no remorse for his actions, Farshchi received character references describing him as a pillar of the community. His wife, Naghmeh Mostafaei, however, was acquitted of related charges.