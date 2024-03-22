Mary's Meals Expands Aid in Ethiopia's Tigray, Battles Hunger Amidst Drought and Conflict

In Ethiopia's Tigray region, Mary's Meals, a Catholic-inspired charity, has been a beacon of hope, providing essential school meals to children amidst a devastating humanitarian crisis. Since 2017, in partnership with the Daughters of Charity, the organization has tirelessly worked to combat hunger and foster education, a mission that gained urgency with the outbreak of armed conflict in November 2020 and the subsequent severe drought.

Advertisment

Urgent Response to a Growing Crisis

As Tigray faced the dual threats of conflict and pandemic, Mary's Meals adapted its strategy, delivering take-home rations during school closures and quickly pivoting to emergency support for over 30,000 displaced individuals in Mekelle, the regional capital, once the conflict erupted. With schools reopening, the charity resumed its feeding program, now reaching 45,000 children, nearly double its initial capacity. This expansion comes at a critical time as Tigray grapples with the aftermath of a deadly two-year civil war and a crippling drought that has pushed millions to the brink of starvation.

Confronting the Challenge of Hunger and Education

Advertisment

The situation in Tigray is dire, with agriculture devastated, farmers unable to produce or sell food, and millions in urgent need of aid. Mary's Meals' intervention not only addresses immediate nutritional needs but also aims to restore a semblance of normalcy for children by ensuring they can attend school. The charity's work underscores the profound connection between nourishment and education, recognizing that hunger should not be a barrier to learning. Despite the extreme challenges, the organization remains committed to its mission, driven by the belief in the transformative power of meals in schools.

A Call to Action

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and CEO of Mary's Meals, recently visited Tigray and highlighted the gravity of the crisis, noting that people are already dying of hunger, with the situation expected to worsen without immediate global intervention. The charity's efforts in Tigray exemplify a critical lifeline for those affected by the crisis, but they also signal a pressing need for broader international support to prevent a full-scale famine. Mary's Meals' work in Tigray is not just about providing food; it's about nurturing hope in the face of adversity, a reminder of the power of collective action in addressing humanitarian crises.