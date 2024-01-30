Maritime Industry Battles Seafarer Shortage with Innovative Strategies

The maritime industry is navigating turbulent waters as it grapples with a severe shortage of seafarers. According to Drewry's Manning Annual Review and Forecast 2023/24, the sector is experiencing a 9% shortfall in ship officers, nearly double that of the previous year. This shortage is attributed to a cocktail of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the strife in Ukraine, which have made maritime careers less appealing.

Facing the Tide: Wallem Group's Response

Wallem Group, a leading ship manager, understands that overcoming this crisis requires more than just filling vacancies. To attract and retain top talent, the industry must offer competitive pay, good working conditions, and a work-life balance that meets the expectations of Generation Z. Wallem has thus developed a comprehensive training approach that includes local training centers, technology partnerships, microlearning, and simulations, as well as mentorship and coaching.

Embedding ESG standards

Recognizing the importance of ESG standards, Wallem has implemented flexible work hours, telecommuting options, anti-discrimination policies, and proactive training against unconscious bias. The company believes that these measures will not only attract potential seafarers but also foster a positive work environment that encourages retention.

Contrary to the popular debate over automation replacing human jobs, Wallem views AI and machine learning as allies rather than threats. The company believes that these technologies have the potential to enhance safety management and support seafarer wellbeing. AI can help identify talented candidates, personalize onboarding and training programs, and predict future skill gaps. Furthermore, AI can analyze data on employee satisfaction, aiding HR professionals in creating a positive work environment.