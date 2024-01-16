Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Accused of Discrimination Over Landfill Search Refusal

The Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba faces allegations of discrimination against Indigenous women and girls, as Cambria Harris and Robyn Johnston file a human rights complaint against them. The focus of the complaint is the party's resistance to search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of missing persons. Suspected victims of a serial killer, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, are believed to be within the landfill's confines. Indigenous leaders and families persist in their advocacy for the search, despite the cited safety risks and steep cost estimates.

The Controversy Behind the Landfill Search

The controversy stems from the Progressive Conservative Party's campaign ads during the elections, which openly stated their opposition to the landfill search. Harris and Johnston view this as a blatant disregard for and devaluation of Indigenous lives, thus the foundation for their discrimination claim. The Manitoba Human Rights Commission is responsible for reviewing the complaint and will conduct an investigation if deemed necessary.

A Second Complaint Against the Manitoba Government

Apart from the complaint against the party, a second one has been lodged against the Manitoba government. Harris and Johnston argue that the government has failed to allocate resources to underserved populations. They support their claim by contrasting the government's unwillingness to fund the landfill search with its readiness to finance other high-risk activities.

The Response of the New Premier and The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

Newly appointed Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has apologized to the families affected and expressed support for the landfill search. However, a concrete commitment to fund the undertaking is still pending. Meanwhile, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs awaits a new feasibility report for the search. The government has expressed its intention to proceed with respect and is planning to take action in the first half of the year.