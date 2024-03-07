Lawyers for Liberty Condemns Home Minister's Dismissal of Report on 1,400 Children in Malaysia's Detention Centres

Following a shocking Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has criticized Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for dismissing claims that over 1,400 children are incarcerated in immigration detention centres across Malaysia.

Advertisment

The organization demands a thorough investigation into these allegations, challenging the minister's quick dismissal and the apparent lack of concern for the children's welfare.

HRW Report Sheds Light on Grim Reality

The HRW document presents a harrowing picture of life within Malaysian immigration detention centres, where thousands, including children and asylum seekers, suffer in deplorable conditions. The report underscores human rights abuses, including severe overcrowding, inadequate food, and a stark lack of medical care.

Advertisment

Notably, it highlights the plight of 1,400 children detained under harsh conditions, many separated from their families or accompanying non-relative adults, directly contradicting international child protection laws.

In response to the HRW findings, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail questioned the report's credibility, specifically challenging the accuracy of the detained children's figures. His call to HRW to pinpoint the exact locations of the alleged detentions has sparked further debate.

Meanwhile, LFL director Zaid Malek insists that the government's denial and lack of initiative to address these serious allegations only serve to worsen the children's suffering, urging for immediate action towards adopting community-based alternatives to detention.

Advertisment

The Call for Reform and Accountability

LFL, alongside international human rights bodies, urges the Malaysian government to reevaluate its approach to immigration detention, particularly concerning children. The organization advocates for the adoption of non-custodial, community-based solutions that prioritize the well-being and rights of children. This call to action challenges the current system, pushing for reforms that ensure the protection and humane treatment of all detainees, especially the most vulnerable.

As discussions continue, the spotlight remains on the Malaysian government's next moves. Will they heed the call for a more compassionate and lawful approach to immigration detention, or will the plight of these children remain unaddressed? The international community watches, hoping for a shift towards greater accountability and humanity in Malaysia's immigration policies.