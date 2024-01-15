Kurdistan’s Mine Action Agency Clears Over a Million Square Meters in 2023

In a significant stride towards safety, Kurdistan’s Mine Action Agency announced a considerable accomplishment in their operation to clear mines and unexploded ordnance in Al-Sulaymaniyah and its surrounding areas during 2023. The year saw the Agency successfully neutralizing a staggering count of 6,066 mines and military projectiles, subsequently leading to the clearance of over one million square meters of hazardous zones.

Uncovering the Hidden Danger

Director Mohsen Abdel Karim revealed the impressive statistics at a press conference, stating that the agency managed to clear 1,970,622 square meters of land ridden with mines in Al-Sulaymaniyah and its adjacent regions. The mammoth task, which saw the neutralization of thousands of potentially lethal mines and projectiles, showcased the Agency’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Addressing the Human Toll

Despite the successful operations, the year was not without its share of tragedies. Karim reported that the Agency recorded eight deaths and five injuries due to mines in the region within the year. Each casualty served as a stark reminder of the perilous nature of these hidden threats and the imperative need for their removal.

Engaging with the Community

To further combat the danger, the Agency undertook extensive community outreach programs. A total of 484 visits and meetings were carried out, aimed at educating citizens about the risks associated with mines. These initiatives were designed to arm citizens with the knowledge needed to navigate the dangers of mines and the precautions necessary to avoid potential harm.

As the Mine Action Agency continues its tireless work into 2024, the hope is for a safer Kurdistan, free from the latent threat of mines and unexploded ordnances.