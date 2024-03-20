Kazakhstan Extends Detention of Karakalpak Activist Muratbai Amidst International Concern

In a move that has attracted international criticism, a court in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has decided to extend the detention of Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratbai until February 15, 2025. Muratbai, a vocal advocate for the Karakalpak people, was initially detained on February 15, 2024, as Kazakh authorities deliberated an extradition request from Uzbekistan.

Background and Charges

Muratbai's arrest and extended detention are tied to his efforts in highlighting the plight of the Karakalpak people. After violence erupted in Nukus, the capital of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, in July 2022, Muratbai used his platform to criticize a proposed constitutional change in Uzbekistan that sought to remove the autonomous status of Karakalpakstan. His charges in Uzbekistan involve alleged public calls for mass disorder and the production of threatening materials, particularly linked to a video posted in October 2023 and a memorial event he promoted.

International Reaction and Asylum Proceedings

The extension of Muratbai's detention has not gone unnoticed by international human rights organizations and the United Nations. Human Rights Watch has demanded his immediate release, criticizing the charges as baseless retaliation. Furthermore, the UN has urged the Kazakh government to ensure fair asylum procedures for Muratbai and other detained Karakalpak activists, emphasizing the humanitarian nature of granting asylum and the principle of non-refoulement.

Implications for Kazakhstan's Asylum Policies

This case sheds light on Kazakhstan's stringent asylum and refugee policies, with the country facing pressure to align its practices with international standards. Despite Muratbai's temporary asylum seeker certificate, his future in Kazakhstan remains uncertain, as does the fate of other Karakalpak activists in the country. The international community continues to watch closely, calling for justice and adherence to human rights principles.