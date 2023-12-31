John Pilger: A Legacy of Truth and Transparency

Acclaimed journalist and documentary filmmaker, John Pilger, who was known for his unyielding commitment to truth and transparency, has died in London at the age of 84. His family announced his demise, evoking the global recognition of his journalism and documentaries. Pilger’s death signifies a profound loss not only to the field of journalism but also to the various human rights and transparency movements he ardently supported.

A Career Spanning Over Six Decades

Pilger was born in Bondi, Sydney in 1939, and his interest in journalism took root from an early age. He commenced his career at Britain’s Daily Mirror as a foreign correspondent after growing up in Sydney’s Bondi. His career on TV sparked off in 1969 at ITV’s Granada Television, and he went on to produce over 50 documentaries, including ‘The Quiet Mutiny’ and ‘Year Zero: The Silent Death of Cambodia’.

Award-Winning Work and Advocacy

His documentaries won numerous awards, including an Emmy, a BAFTA, and a Royal Television Society award for Best Documentary. However, Pilger’s work extended beyond the accolades. He was a fierce critic of Australia’s treatment of its Indigenous people and was known for his relentless criticism of Australian, British, and American foreign policy. His work on Cambodia post the reign of dictator Pol Pot drew widespread praise and led to considerable aid relief for the Cambodian people.

Support for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks

Pilger was also a staunch supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, an advocacy that was part of his broader commitment to press freedom and government transparency. His work was praised by fellow journalists and writers, and his influence has shaped generations of journalists. Despite his passing, Pilger’s legacy continues to inspire, resonating in his impactful journalism and unwavering dedication to speaking truth to power.