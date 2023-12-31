en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

John Pilger: A Legacy of Truth and Transparency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
John Pilger: A Legacy of Truth and Transparency

Acclaimed journalist and documentary filmmaker, John Pilger, who was known for his unyielding commitment to truth and transparency, has died in London at the age of 84. His family announced his demise, evoking the global recognition of his journalism and documentaries. Pilger’s death signifies a profound loss not only to the field of journalism but also to the various human rights and transparency movements he ardently supported.

A Career Spanning Over Six Decades

Pilger was born in Bondi, Sydney in 1939, and his interest in journalism took root from an early age. He commenced his career at Britain’s Daily Mirror as a foreign correspondent after growing up in Sydney’s Bondi. His career on TV sparked off in 1969 at ITV’s Granada Television, and he went on to produce over 50 documentaries, including ‘The Quiet Mutiny’ and ‘Year Zero: The Silent Death of Cambodia’.

Award-Winning Work and Advocacy

His documentaries won numerous awards, including an Emmy, a BAFTA, and a Royal Television Society award for Best Documentary. However, Pilger’s work extended beyond the accolades. He was a fierce critic of Australia’s treatment of its Indigenous people and was known for his relentless criticism of Australian, British, and American foreign policy. His work on Cambodia post the reign of dictator Pol Pot drew widespread praise and led to considerable aid relief for the Cambodian people.

Support for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks

Pilger was also a staunch supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, an advocacy that was part of his broader commitment to press freedom and government transparency. His work was praised by fellow journalists and writers, and his influence has shaped generations of journalists. Despite his passing, Pilger’s legacy continues to inspire, resonating in his impactful journalism and unwavering dedication to speaking truth to power.

0
Human Rights Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teenager's Ordeal Exposes Systemic Failure in Child Protection

By Safak Costu

UN's WFP to Increase Food Rations for Rohingya Refugees Amid Rising Malnutrition

By Muhammad Jawad

Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza Hunger Crisis: 93% of Population Facing Severe Food Shortage

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem Result in Numer ...
@Human Rights · 59 mins
Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem Result in Numer ...
heart comment 0
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors’ Medical Care, Sports Participation

By Bijay Laxmi

Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
The Human Cost: A Palestinian Mother’s Heartbreaking Farewell

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Human Cost: A Palestinian Mother's Heartbreaking Farewell
Gaza: A City in Ruins Amid Israel’s Extensive Airstrikes

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza: A City in Ruins Amid Israel's Extensive Airstrikes
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
47 seconds
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
54 seconds
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
2 mins
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
2 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
8 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
9 mins
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
13 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
22 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app