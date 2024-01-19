Jean Marie Davis: Trafficking Survivor Transforms into Pro-Life Advocacy Figure

In a world riddled with adversity and uncertainty, stories of resilience and triumph emerge to inspire and offer hope. One such tale is that of Jean Marie Davis, a survivor of abuse and human trafficking, who has turned her life around and become a beacon of strength for others. Her narrative forms the foundation of the 'why we march' campaign, a potent initiative supported by EWTN Pro-Life that seeks to underscore the significance of the pro-life movement through personal testimonies.

A Journey from Victim to Advocate

At the tender age of two, Davis was trafficked and tossed into a life marked by addiction, rape, and attempted murder. Her circumstances took a more desperate turn when she found herself homeless, pregnant, and alone. It was during this bleak period that a worker from a pregnancy resource center entered her life, offering a lifeline in her darkest hour.

A Turnaround Marked by Compassion and Support

This intervention marked a pivotal shift in Davis's life. The pregnancy resource center provided her with the much-needed support and resources to reclaim her life from the clutches of trafficking. She credits the center for saving her, emphasizing its role in her transformation.

Forging a Path as a Pro-Life Advocate

Davis's experience not only led to her personal resurgence but also instilled in her a desire to help others. Today, she is the executive director of the Branches Pregnancy Resource Center in New Hampshire. Moreover, she has become a vocal advocate for life, joining the annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. alongside its president, Jeanne Mancini, and thousands of pro-life activists. Using her personal narrative, she underscores the importance of providing help and compassion to women in similar circumstances, and the need to protect every life.