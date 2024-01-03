en English
Human Rights

ITU Launches Campaign for Digital Inclusion of Displaced People

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
ITU Launches Campaign for Digital Inclusion of Displaced People

The renowned International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has embarked upon an impactful campaign aimed at enhancing the digital inclusion of displaced individuals worldwide. Recognizing the essential role that digital connectivity plays in the lives of these individuals, the campaign was unveiled on World Refugee Day by none other than the ITU Secretary General.

Digital Connectivity: A Lifeline for Displaced People

The initiative underscores the significance of access to information and services for refugees and individuals displaced from their homes. The campaign is not merely about survival but about enabling these individuals to thrive and sustain hope in their challenging circumstances. The ITU’s initiative is set to span the entire year and will be facilitated through the P2C (Partners to Connect) online pledging platform.

Call for Global Participation

This groundbreaking campaign invites organizations worldwide to join by making pledges specifying their support and actionable steps to bolster the connectivity of displaced people. To partake in this noble endeavor, organizations are required to submit their pledges through the P2C platform and select “Displaced people” as their target group.

Telefónica’s Commitment to Accessibility

On a related note, Telefónica, a global telecommunications company, recently presented its approach to accessibility for people with disabilities during a panel on universal design at the Regional Forum Accessible Europe ICT for all. The event, organized by both the International Telecommunications Union and the European Commission, was an opportunity for Telefónica to express its commitment to making its products, services, channels, and facilities accessible to all. The company aims to make 100% of its new products and services accessible by 2025 and is committed to doubling the number of professionals with disabilities working at Telefónica between 2022 and 2024. This commitment aligns well with the ITU’s campaign, supporting the broader goal of digital inclusion for all.

Human Rights International Relations Refugees
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

