Human Rights

Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem Result in Numerous Injuries

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:03 am EST
Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem Result in Numerous Injuries

In a series of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, at least fifteen individuals have been injured, reports the Palestine Red Crescent. The operations transpired in Tulkarem city, the Nur Shams refugee camp, and Silwan neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. These incidents are reflective of the perpetual tensions and conflicts in the region, frequently escalating to raids, clashes, and casualties.

The Human Cost of Conflict

The injuries reported by the Palestine Red Crescent underscore the human toll of the raids and the broader conflict. The exact reasons behind the raids, and the identities of those injured, were not detailed, but they illustrate the volatility and intricate nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Areas like Tulkarem city, the Nur Shams refugee camp, and occupied East Jerusalem often serve as flashpoints for violence.

Unrelenting Conflict and Casualties

Israeli forces detained 14 Palestinians, including an injured teen being transported by an ambulance, during these operations. Among the detained was a 17-year-old boy with a bullet lodged in his chest. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, the total number of arrests in the West Bank has surged to 4,860, according to prisoners’ groups. An escalation in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank has resulted in over 300 Palestinians’ deaths since October 7.

The Deadliest Year on Record

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has declared 2023 as the deadliest year on record for Palestinians in the West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 318 Palestinians killed and over 3,300 injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 7. The situation in the West Bank has grown increasingly tense since the fighting broke out in Gaza, with a total of 527 Palestinians killed this year.

The Impact of Raids

The Israeli raids have led to not only arrests and injuries but also destruction of infrastructure and obstruction of medical services. The Israeli forces have targeted camps and cities with drone strikes, causing significant damages and obstructing the movement of ambulances. The United Nations has called for an end to the unlawful killings, with over 300 Palestinians, including 79 children, killed since October 7, marking it the deadliest year on record for Palestinians.

Human Rights
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

