Human Rights

Israeli Government Admits Airstrike on Gaza Refugee Camp as a ‘Regrettable Mistake’

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:49 am EST
In a rare public acknowledgment, Eylon Levy, a spokesperson for the Israeli government, has admitted that the lethal airstrike at the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Christmas Eve was a ‘regrettable mistake.’

The strike, which resulted in the death of 86 people, many of whom were women and children, has been described as one of the most devastating in the ongoing conflict.

A ‘Regrettable Mistake’

During an interview with Sky News, Levy attributed the catastrophic error to the deployment of an ‘incorrect munition.’ Despite the severe implications of the situation, he refrained from offering an apology for the casualties, highlighting instead Israel’s resolve to continue its campaign against what it perceives as the Hamas ‘terror regime.’

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have conceded to using the wrong type of munition, though Levy did not provide specifics. He further emphasized that civilian deaths, however unfortunate, are an expected outcome in wartime. The IDF has pledged to learn from this incident, despite facing significant criticism for its conduct.

Global Concerns Over Civilian Safety

The United Nations and various human rights groups have expressed concerns about the protection of civilians, citing that over 21,100 people have lost their lives in Gaza since the war started. Israel has been scrutinized for not ensuring adequate safety for civilians and for advising Gazans to move to areas which continue to be under attack.

Levy insisted that the Maghazi strike was an anomaly and that Israel’s primary goal is to protect civilians by encouraging them to move away from Hamas strongholds. However, his claims have done little to quell the rising tide of international criticism.

Humanitarian Crisis and Hope for Ceasefire

Meanwhile, the scale and intensity of the conflicts have had serious ramifications on humanitarian aid deliveries. With blocked roads, a scarcity of fuel, and telecommunications blackouts, response efforts have been severely hampered.

The United Nations World Food Program has managed to provide food parcels to roughly half a million people in UN shelters in southern and central Gaza.

In the midst of this escalating humanitarian crisis, Egypt has presented a comprehensive framework proposal aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas. This proposal includes a three-stage program, with the ultimate goal being a ceasefire. As the world watches with bated breath, the hope for peace hangs in the balance.

Human Rights
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

