In a critical development amidst the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has announced Israel’s readiness to permit a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza for delivering aid. This move, which could take effect immediately, presents a significant shift in Israel’s policy towards the besieged region.

Since 2007, Israel has enforced a land, sea, and air blockade on Gaza, a geopolitical chokehold that has reduced the coastal enclave to a dire humanitarian crisis. The proposed plan involves cargo undergoing security checks at Cyprus’s Larnaca port before being transported directly to the Gaza coast. This would bypass both Egypt and Israel, thereby easing the Israeli naval blockade. According to Cohen, four European countries – Britain, France, Greece, and the Netherlands – have been flagged as potential participants in this sea route.

As part of this plan, Israel has signaled its intention to take control of the Gaza-Egypt border zone. This corridor, currently under significant Egyptian influence, is the only external passage not dominated by Israel. Seizing control of this border zone would effectively mean the full reoccupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel, a move that is likely to stoke further tensions in an already volatile region.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to increased death tolls and worsening living conditions for Palestinians. The region has been hit by a series of missile launches by Palestinian armed groups, escalating tensions and triggering fierce fighting, particularly in Khan Younis. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has reported a spike in violations against its medical teams, including their use as human shields by Israeli forces. Israeli troops are also ramping up their operations in the Salfit governorate in the occupied West Bank, implementing raids and setting up checkpoints.

The sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, if successfully implemented, could provide much-needed aid and relief to the embattled region. But with the ongoing war, allegations of genocide, and disinformation campaigns, the situation in Gaza remains a flashpoint for the global order and media.

