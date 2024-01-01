en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Israel Proposes Sea Corridor to Gaza: A Shift in Policy Amidst Ongoing Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Israel Proposes Sea Corridor to Gaza: A Shift in Policy Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a critical development amidst the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has announced Israel’s readiness to permit a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza for delivering aid. This move, which could take effect immediately, presents a significant shift in Israel’s policy towards the besieged region.

Breaking the Blockade

Since 2007, Israel has enforced a land, sea, and air blockade on Gaza, a geopolitical chokehold that has reduced the coastal enclave to a dire humanitarian crisis. The proposed plan involves cargo undergoing security checks at Cyprus’s Larnaca port before being transported directly to the Gaza coast. This would bypass both Egypt and Israel, thereby easing the Israeli naval blockade. According to Cohen, four European countries – Britain, France, Greece, and the Netherlands – have been flagged as potential participants in this sea route.

(Read Also: West Asia’s Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation)

A Contested Corridor

As part of this plan, Israel has signaled its intention to take control of the Gaza-Egypt border zone. This corridor, currently under significant Egyptian influence, is the only external passage not dominated by Israel. Seizing control of this border zone would effectively mean the full reoccupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel, a move that is likely to stoke further tensions in an already volatile region.

(Read Also: Gideon Levy: Fostering Empathy for Gaza in Israeli Society)

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to increased death tolls and worsening living conditions for Palestinians. The region has been hit by a series of missile launches by Palestinian armed groups, escalating tensions and triggering fierce fighting, particularly in Khan Younis. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has reported a spike in violations against its medical teams, including their use as human shields by Israeli forces. Israeli troops are also ramping up their operations in the Salfit governorate in the occupied West Bank, implementing raids and setting up checkpoints.

The sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, if successfully implemented, could provide much-needed aid and relief to the embattled region. But with the ongoing war, allegations of genocide, and disinformation campaigns, the situation in Gaza remains a flashpoint for the global order and media.

Read More

0
Human Rights International Affairs
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted in Labour Law Violation Case

By Muhammad Jawad

Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in Iran

By Shivani Chauhan

John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court's Verdicts ...
@Human Rights · 3 hours
Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court's Verdicts ...
heart comment 0
Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost

By BNN Correspondents

Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost
Ocean Viking Detained by Italian Authorities Amidst Rising Migrant Disappearances at Sea

By Salman Akhtar

Ocean Viking Detained by Italian Authorities Amidst Rising Migrant Disappearances at Sea
Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope
Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration

By Nimrah Khatoon

Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message
1 min
South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message
Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities
1 min
Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
11 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
13 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
15 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
16 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
16 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
22 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
23 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app