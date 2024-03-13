International Rights Group Calls for Release of Activists Held by Taliban

Amnesty International has once again called for the immediate and unconditional release of women's rights champion Manizha Seddiqi and education advocates Ahmad Fahim Azimi and Sediqullah Afghan. These individuals have been held by the Taliban under arbitrary arrest, highlighting an ongoing human rights crisis in Afghanistan.

Forcible Detentions and Lack of Legal Process

Manizha Seddiqi, a prominent figure in the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women, was forcibly disappeared by the Taliban on October 9, 2023. Found in Taliban custody, she was later sentenced to two years in prison in December, without any charges being disclosed. During her imprisonment, Seddiqi has been denied access to legal representation and regular family visits, raising serious concerns about her well-being and the risk of torture.

Education Activists' Plight

Similarly, education activists Ahmad Fahim Azimi and Sediqullah Afghan were arrested in October 2023 by the Taliban's intelligence service. Accused of opposing the regime and aiding the departure of girls from the national robotics team, they faced trial without legal support or medical care. Their detention saw the seizure of personal items and educational materials, further stifling educational efforts in Afghanistan.

International Calls for Action

Amnesty International has been vocal in its criticism of the Taliban's actions, penning letters to Taliban officials and rallying global support for the detainees' release. The international community, including human rights organizations, has been urged to intervene and ensure the safety and freedom of these individuals. The situation underscores the Taliban's continued repression of human rights, particularly those of women and activists, in Afghanistan.

As the world watches, the fate of Manizha Seddiqi, Ahmad Fahim Azimi, and Sediqullah Afghan remains a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for human rights under Taliban rule. Their release would not only be a victory for justice but a beacon of hope for all those fighting for freedom and equality in Afghanistan.