International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers: A Call for Action and Accountability

On February 12, the United Nations marks a somber day, the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers. A chilling reminder of thousands of Yazidi children who have vanished since 2014, with some coerced into ISIS ranks in Iraq and Syria. This grim reality extends beyond the Middle East, as armed groups worldwide exploit children for military purposes and suicide attacks. Even the Iranian authorities faced accusations of using children to detonate landmines during the Iran-Iraq war.

Advertisment

A Call for Action and Accountability

The International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers serves as a potent reminder of the urgent need for action and accountability. The UN's "Children, Not Soldiers" campaign aims to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children by national security forces in conflict by 2024. This lofty goal requires the commitment and cooperation of all parties involved.

The plight of child soldiers is a global issue that transcends borders and cultures. In Africa alone, seven countries account for 40% of the world's child soldiers, totaling approximately 250,000 children. Shockingly, in 2022, there were over 18,890 severe violations against the Paris Principles, affecting one in four girls.

Advertisment

The Road to Recovery and Reintegration

Reintegration and recovery are long and arduous processes for former child soldiers. Many grapple with psychological trauma, having witnessed or participated in unspeakable horrors. Mental health support is critical in their healing journey, providing them with the tools to rebuild their lives and reclaim their childhoods.

Sierra Leone, still reeling from the aftermath of its civil war from 1991 to 2002, serves as a poignant example of the ongoing efforts to reintegrate former child soldiers. The country's experiences offer valuable lessons for other nations grappling with this issue.

Advertisment

Urging Kurdish Parties to Adhere to State Principles

All Kurdish parties must adhere to state principles and refrain from accepting children under 18 into their ranks. Arming children is not only a violation of their rights but also leads to international crimes and strict penalties by the International Criminal Court.

The use of child soldiers is a complex and multifaceted issue, rooted in poverty, inequality, and conflict. Addressing this problem requires a nuanced understanding of its underlying causes and a commitment to addressing them at their root.

As the world observes the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, it is essential to remember that every child has the right to a safe and secure childhood, free from the horrors of war. By working together, we can create a world where children are valued as the future leaders, innovators, and peacebuilders they are meant to be.

On February 12, the United Nations marks the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, a grim reminder of the thousands of Yazidi children who have disappeared since 2014. The UN's "Children, Not Soldiers" campaign aims to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children by national security forces in conflict by 2024. This goal requires the commitment and cooperation of all parties involved, including Kurdish parties who must adhere to state principles and refrain from accepting children under 18 into their ranks. Addressing this issue requires a nuanced understanding of its underlying causes and a commitment to addressing them at their root. By working together, we can create a world where children are valued as the future leaders, innovators, and peacebuilders they are meant to be.