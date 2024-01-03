en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Welcomes New Commissioners

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Welcomes New Commissioners

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in a recent announcement, has confirmed the appointment of new commissioners as part of its latest institutional cycle. The new commissioners, who assumed their roles starting January 1, 2024, include Gloria Monique de Mees from Suriname, Arif Bulkan from Guyana, and Andrea Pochak from Argentina. Current Commissioner Stuardo Raln will also continue his tenure.

New Faces Bring Fresh Perspectives

Gloria Monique de Mees, a jurist and human rights professor, and Arif Bulkan, a lawyer and academic specializing in constitutional law, human rights, and criminal law, are the two new commissioners from the Caribbean. They are set to serve until December 2027, bringing their unique expertise and backgrounds to the IACHR. The appointments were made during the 53rd General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Gratitude to Outgoing Commissioners

The IACHR has expressed its gratitude to outgoing Commissioners Margarette May Macaulay, Esmeralda Arosemena, and Julissa Mantilla for their indispensable contributions. The Commission particularly acknowledged the work of Macaulay in advocating for Afro-descendant and older persons’ rights in the Americas and promoting the Inter-American Human Rights System in Caribbean countries.

Looking Ahead

A new Board of Directors for the IACHR is due to be appointed in February 2024. Until then, the interim positions are filled by Commissioner Roberta Clarke as acting president, and Commissioners Stuardo Raln and Carlos Bernal as vice presidents. The IACHR, an autonomous body of the OAS, continues its fundamental work of promoting and defending human rights across the Americas and advising the OAS on human rights issues.

0
Human Rights Relations and Diplomacy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Myanmar: The Escalating Conflict in Rakhine State and the Humanitarian Crisis

By Muhammad Jawad

Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

ACASA Broadens Mission Scope to Include Human Trafficking Victims

By Dil Bar Irshad

One Life Release: A Vigil Reveals Contrasting Plights of Children

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Tide of Nepalese Women Migrants: Hope, Risk, and the Need for P ...
@Human Rights · 31 mins
Rising Tide of Nepalese Women Migrants: Hope, Risk, and the Need for P ...
heart comment 0
Unmasking Anti-conversion and Blasphemy Laws: Greg Kelley on the Global Christian Persecution

By BNN Correspondents

Unmasking Anti-conversion and Blasphemy Laws: Greg Kelley on the Global Christian Persecution
Inmates’ Failed Escape Attempt Sheds Light on Alice Springs Prison Conditions

By Geeta Pillai

Inmates' Failed Escape Attempt Sheds Light on Alice Springs Prison Conditions
Chairman Hun Sen’s Personal Aid to Elderly Peanut Seller: A Gesture of Compassion

By Rafia Tasleem

Chairman Hun Sen's Personal Aid to Elderly Peanut Seller: A Gesture of Compassion
The Enduring Power of Handshakes: Promoting Cooperation in Negotiations

By Israel Ojoko

The Enduring Power of Handshakes: Promoting Cooperation in Negotiations
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
32 seconds
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
39 seconds
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
41 seconds
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
43 seconds
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
48 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
1 min
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
1 min
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
1 min
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
1 min
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app