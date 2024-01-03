Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Welcomes New Commissioners

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in a recent announcement, has confirmed the appointment of new commissioners as part of its latest institutional cycle. The new commissioners, who assumed their roles starting January 1, 2024, include Gloria Monique de Mees from Suriname, Arif Bulkan from Guyana, and Andrea Pochak from Argentina. Current Commissioner Stuardo Raln will also continue his tenure.

New Faces Bring Fresh Perspectives

Gloria Monique de Mees, a jurist and human rights professor, and Arif Bulkan, a lawyer and academic specializing in constitutional law, human rights, and criminal law, are the two new commissioners from the Caribbean. They are set to serve until December 2027, bringing their unique expertise and backgrounds to the IACHR. The appointments were made during the 53rd General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Gratitude to Outgoing Commissioners

The IACHR has expressed its gratitude to outgoing Commissioners Margarette May Macaulay, Esmeralda Arosemena, and Julissa Mantilla for their indispensable contributions. The Commission particularly acknowledged the work of Macaulay in advocating for Afro-descendant and older persons’ rights in the Americas and promoting the Inter-American Human Rights System in Caribbean countries.

Looking Ahead

A new Board of Directors for the IACHR is due to be appointed in February 2024. Until then, the interim positions are filled by Commissioner Roberta Clarke as acting president, and Commissioners Stuardo Raln and Carlos Bernal as vice presidents. The IACHR, an autonomous body of the OAS, continues its fundamental work of promoting and defending human rights across the Americas and advising the OAS on human rights issues.