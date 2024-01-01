en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Intensified Israeli Control Over West Bank Draws Parallels to Apartheid

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Intensified Israeli Control Over West Bank Draws Parallels to Apartheid

In a series of recent developments, Israel has been intensifying its control over the occupied West Bank, leading to an increasingly fragmented territory. This escalation has drawn parallels to apartheid-era South Africa, suggesting the West Bank is experiencing a similar form of institutional segregation and inequality. This situation adds another layer to an already complex and contentious political landscape, where Israel and Palestine’s decades-long tensions continue to significantly shape the daily lives of the region’s inhabitants.

Intensified Control and Its Implications

As Israel tightens its grip on the West Bank, the implications are far-reaching. This policy can result in restricted movement for Palestinians, the creation of isolated enclaves, and a significant impact on socio-economic conditions within the West Bank. In 2023, this led to the deadliest year for Palestinians in the area since the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) began recording casualties in 2005. More than 500 Palestinians were killed, including over 120 children, by Israeli forces. The UN human rights chief has warned of an ‘extremely troubling surge’ in Israeli violence against Palestinians.

Deep Roots of the Conflict

This issue is deeply rooted in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, revolving around territorial disputes, security concerns, and the quest for sovereignty. The intensified measures by Israel could potentially exacerbate tensions and hinder efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has suggested that the country will permanently control the Gaza Strip to ensure security, further fueling the contentious atmosphere.

International Response and the Future

As the international community watches on, the situation remains a focal point of debate regarding human rights and international law. The intensified control and resulting fragmentation of the West Bank have raised questions about the future of the region and the feasibility of a two-state solution. Meanwhile, the United States approved a $147.5 million sale for equipment, including ammunition, to Israel, bypassing Congress. This move has added another dimension to the global conversation surrounding the conflict.

0
Human Rights International Relations
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates in Gaza as Blockade Displaces Thousands

By Geeta Pillai

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted of Labour Law Violations in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World

By Justice Nwafor

Fearless Australian Journalist John Pilger Dies at 84

By Geeta Pillai

A Global Cry for Gaza: New Year Rallies Erupt Worldwide ...
@Human Rights · 53 mins
A Global Cry for Gaza: New Year Rallies Erupt Worldwide ...
heart comment 0
Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution

By BNN Correspondents

Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution
Saudi Arabia’s Execution Tally Rises: A Challenge to Vision 2030

By Mazhar Abbas

Saudi Arabia's Execution Tally Rises: A Challenge to Vision 2030
Malta’s Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration and Human Rights

By Geeta Pillai

Malta's Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration and Human Rights
HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government

By Quadri Adejumo

HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government
Latest Headlines
World News
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
55 seconds
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 min
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
2 mins
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
4 mins
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
5 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
5 mins
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
5 mins
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
6 mins
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
7 mins
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 min
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
19 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
26 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
30 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app