Injustice at Sea: Senegalese Migrant Alaji's Wrongful Conviction in Italy Challenges Legal System

Alaji, a 32-year-old Senegalese man, encountered a life-altering ordeal upon his arrival in Italy by boat in his early 20s, which led to a wrongful conviction for migrant smuggling and causing death. Unable to speak French or Arabic and lacking the ability to read or write, Alaji served seven years in prison based on the testimony of a single migrant, despite maintaining his innocence and the circumstances suggesting a miscarriage of justice.

Unwarranted Conviction and The Fight for Justice

Alaji's conviction was significantly influenced by a single migrant's testimony, under questionable conditions, that led to a seven-year imprisonment. Alice Basiglini from the Italian organization Baobab Experience, along with her team, has been advocating for Alaji, pointing out the flaws in the trial and the reliance on anti-mafia measures to tackle migration issues, which they argue, unjustly affected Alaji and others in similar situations.

Efforts to Overturn the Conviction

Baobab Experience's relentless pursuit to clear Alaji's name involves gathering evidence and challenging the Italian legal system's handling of migrant smuggling cases. Despite the challenges, including missing documents and bureaucratic hurdles, Basiglini and her team are determined to overturn Alaji's conviction, hoping to set a precedent for addressing similar cases at the EU level.

Life After Prison: A Glimmer of Hope

Upon his release, Alaji found himself in a society he barely knew, compounded by the loss of his mother during his incarceration. With Baobab Experience's support, Alaji obtained a work permit and began working as a gardener, slowly rebuilding his life. Though the scars of his wrongful conviction remain, Alaji's story is a testament to resilience and the ongoing struggle for justice amid flawed migration policies and legal systems.