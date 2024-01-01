Indonesia’s Rohingya Crisis: A Mirror to Israeli Discrimination?

Indonesia has recently come under fire for its treatment of Rohingya refugees, with critics drawing parallels to the alleged discrimination exhibited by Israelis. The Rohingya, a Muslim minority from Myanmar, have been subjected to violence and persecution in their homeland, leading to a refugee crisis that the international community struggles to manage. The criticism of the Indonesian people follows incidents where local communities have rejected the Rohingya refugees, triggering a discussion about the treatment of refugees and the responsibilities of the nations hosting them. The comparison to Israeli behavior likely stems from the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, characterized by accusations of discrimination and violence. This situation prompts questions about global refugee policies, human rights, and the intricacies of international relations concerning displaced populations.

Critical Reception of Indonesian Response

The Rohingya refugee crisis escalated when more than 140 Rohingya arrived in North Sumatra, Indonesia, mostly composed of women and children. This event followed reports of an Indonesian navy vessel driving away a boat carrying Rohingya refugees off Sumatra’s coasts. Data from the United Nations’ refugee agency indicates over 1,500 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November. Despite not being a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees, Indonesia has a history of accepting refugees upon arrival.

However, an incident where Indonesian students stormed a shelter for Rohingya refugees in Aceh demanding their deportation, sparked widespread criticism. Journalist Hebh Jamal condemned the attack, equating Indonesians’ treatment of refugees to Israelis’ treatment of Palestinians. Misinformation circulating on social media motivated this hostility, and The United Nations Human Rights Council has warned about such campaigns fueling resentment towards Rohingya refugees in Indonesia.

Rohingya Refugees: Victims of Circumstance

The Rohingya people, an ethnic group predominantly following Islam and residing in Rakhine State, Myanmar, have been denied citizenship and face restrictions on movement and education. They insist they are indigenous to western Myanmar, while the government regards them as Bangladeshi migrants. The population has suffered military crackdowns, with an estimated 625,000 refugees crossing into Bangladesh since August 2017. The UN has labeled Myanmar’s actions as ethnic cleansing, warning of an unfolding genocide.

Indonesia’s Struggle with the Rohingya Crisis

Indonesia has witnessed a surge in Rohingya refugees, leading to increasing hostility. Locals have grown frustrated with the number of boats arriving with the persecuted minority. Rohingya refugees, unable to work, must rely on international organizations for support. Many attribute the resistance to Rohingya refugees to online misinformation and organized attacks against the United Nations and its refugee agency.

The Indonesian navy pushing a boat packed with refugees back to international waters has further fueled criticism. Indonesia has appealed to the international community for help with the sharp rise in Rohingya refugees leaving overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. As it is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, Indonesia is not obligated to accept the Rohingya.