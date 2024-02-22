Indonesia's Human Rights Review: A Closer Look at Hijab Regulations and the New Criminal Code

As I embark on this journey, diving into the heart of Indonesia's human rights landscape, it's impossible not to feel a blend of anticipation and responsibility. Here, amidst the archipelago's breathtaking beauty and cultural richness, lies a complex narrative of progress, challenges, and contradictions. It's a story that demands our attention, not just for its immediate impact but for its profound implications on the global stage of human rights.

Advertisment

Mandatory Hijab Regulations: Beyond the Fabric

The year 2001 marked the beginning of a contentious chapter in Indonesia's history with the introduction of mandatory hijab regulations in West Sumatra. Fast forward to August 2023, and the landscape has only grown more complex. With 73 of these regulations still in force, the repercussions for millions of girls and women are both profound and distressing. Despite the facade of choice, many face sanctions, bullying, and psychological distress, leading to girls being forced out of school and women out of jobs. This isn't merely about attire; it's about autonomy, identity, and the right to education and employment.

The 2021 decree presented a glimmer of hope, advocating for choice in school attire. However, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn this decree has solidified the barriers once again, leaving countless individuals in a state of limbo, their rights hanging in the balance.

Advertisment

The New Criminal Code: A Step Backwards?

December 2022 brought with it the introduction of Indonesia's new criminal code, a development that has sparked international concern. At its core, the code infringes upon fundamental human rights, including health and education, by criminalizing abortion and the dissemination of contraception information. The extension of legality to Sharia regulations further exacerbates the discrimination against women and girls, echoing a broader trend of regression rather than progression in the country's human rights journey.

Education, despite being compulsory for nine years, remains a battleground. The COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted and intensified access issues, leaving the most vulnerable in society at a significant disadvantage. The refusal to endorse the Safe Schools Declaration further jeopardizes the safety and well-being of students, making education a perilous endeavor for many.

Advertisment

Addressing Psychosocial Disabilities: The Urgent Need for Change

Among the myriad issues facing Indonesia, the practice of shackling persons with psychosocial disabilities stands out for its stark cruelty and violation of human rights. Stemming from stigma and a glaring lack of support services, this practice encapsulates the broader challenges of mental health care in the country. Human Rights Watch's recommendations call for urgent action, yet the path to change remains fraught with obstacles.

The narrative of Indonesia's human rights landscape is a complex tapestry, woven with threads of progress and regression. It's a story that demands our attention, not just for its immediate impact but for its profound implications on the global stage of human rights. As we stand at this crossroads, the question remains: How will Indonesia navigate the challenges ahead, and what will this mean for the millions of individuals whose lives hang in the balance?