Imo State Police Commissioner Orders Arrest of Officers in Assault on Nursing Mother Incident

The recent viral video showcasing a distressing incident where police officers were seen assaulting a nursing mother, Mrs. Ogechi Eze, and her children, has prompted the Imo State Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, to take immediate action. This case, emerging from the Tiger Base of the state police command, has not only shocked the public but also led to a decisive response from law enforcement authorities.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Investigation

In light of the video that spread rapidly across social media platforms, Commissioner Danjuma has instructed the immediate arrest and detention of the officers implicated in the assault. Furthermore, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, who oversees the Command's X Squad and Provost, has been tasked with ensuring that the involved officers face sanctions in alignment with the Force's standing laws, contingent upon their culpability. This move underscores a clear message from the Imo State Police Command: any form of unprofessional conduct, especially those infringing on citizens' fundamental human rights, will not be tolerated.

Call for Public Cooperation

Advertisment

The Police Command, while conducting a thorough investigation to unearth the comprehensive details of the case, has extended an invitation to Mrs. Ogechi Eze. They have encouraged her to come forward to the Police Public Relations Department at the Command Headquarters in Owerri. Her testimony is deemed crucial in identifying the officers involved in the incident. This step reflects the command's commitment to transparency and justice, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in policing efforts.

Reaffirmation of Ethical Policing

Commissioner Danjuma, through this incident, has reiterated the Command's dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights. He asserts that any deviation from these principles, including unprovoked assault or incivility towards the public, will be met with stringent disciplinary measures. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges within law enforcement practices and the imperative need for continuous training, accountability, and community engagement to foster a culture of respect and protection for all citizens.