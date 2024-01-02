en English
Human Rights

Human Trafficking Awareness Day: Shedding Light on Modern-Day Slavery

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
January 11, a date marked on every calendar as Human Trafficking Awareness Day, serves as a grim reminder of the over 40 million souls ensnared in the clutches of contemporary slavery worldwide. This day, under the auspices of Womanhaven, invites the public to engage in a global dialogue on the issues of sex and labor trafficking, affecting women, girls, men, and boys alike.

Wearing Blue: A Stand Against Trafficking

As a show of solidarity, residents are encouraged to don blue, the internationally recognized color against human trafficking. They are urged to take photographs in their blue attire and share them on social media platforms, tagging Womanhaven. This simple yet powerful act aims to create a ripple effect, alerting the public to the harrowing reality that vulnerable individuals fall prey to trafficking every day.

The Promise of Desperation: A Lure for the Unsuspecting

Victims are often lured into these exploitative situations with promises of escape from their desperate circumstances. The promise, however, morphs into a nightmare as they find themselves trapped in a life they never envisaged. Information on recognizing the signs of human trafficking and resources to combat this scourge are available on Womanhaven’s website, womanhaven.org.

Policy Change and Global Collaboration

Acts like the recently enacted Pennsylvania Act 39, spearheaded by Senator Dush, exemplify the imperative need for policy change. This act permits victims to access social services without the necessity to identify their traffickers, thereby providing a safety net for those rescued from such situations. The fight against human trafficking requires global collaboration, encompassing law enforcement, social services, and ordinary citizens. We must all be vigilant, educated, and prepared to report any suspected instances of this heinous crime.

Human Rights Social Issues
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

