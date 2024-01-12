en English
Human Rights

Human Rights Watch Report: 2023 Marked as Incredibly Challenging Year for Human Rights

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
The year 2023 has been marked as an ‘incredibly challenging year for human rights’ by Human Rights Watch (HRW), as the world grapples with a multitude of crises that have impacted the fundamental rights of people. This picture emerges from HRW’s comprehensive report, scrutinizing human rights situations in over 100 countries and regions globally.

Intensifying Global Human Rights Issues

The report delineates a range of global issues. The intensification of authoritarian regimes, undermining of democratic processes, and the perpetuation of systemic inequality and discrimination have all drawn the spotlight. It also underscores a surge in crackdowns on free speech and political dissent, highlighting the escalating risks for journalists and activists worldwide.

Country-specific Human Rights Abuses

Specific countries where human rights abuses are particularly egregious have been pointed out. Myanmar, where the military junta continues to commit atrocities against civilians, and China, where the Uighur population faces severe repression, are among the most conspicuous examples. The report also denounces the actions of both Hamas and Israel in their armed conflict, indicating a disregard for the basic rights of citizens in the face of political aims.

COVID-19, Climate Change, and Conflicts

The report suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has played a pivotal role in exacerbating existing inequalities. Climate change impacts and conflicts have also been drivers of human rights violations, underlying the complexity and interconnectedness of these challenges. For instance, the report cites the crushing of women’s rights in Afghanistan, wide-scale abuses against civilians in Sudan, and violations of human rights by US allies and the European Union.

Global Response and The Way Forward

HRW’s report emphasizes the need for international cooperation and robust action by governments and organizations to address these challenges. It highlights the consequences of governments overlooking globally accepted laws and principles and calls for the reinstatement of universal principles of international human rights and the rule of law. Amid the grim picture, the report also signals some rays of hope, such as the adoption of a political declaration to protect civilians from the use of explosive weapons in conflicts and the recognition of rights for marginalized communities in various countries.

Human Rights International Affairs
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Human Rights

