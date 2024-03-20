Human Rights Watch, Oxfam Urge U.S. to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Amid Humanitarian Law Violations

Following intense scrutiny and detailed reports, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Oxfam have officially called on the U.S. government to suspend military support to Israel. This bold move comes in response to substantial evidence pointing to Israel's violations of international humanitarian law, including the use of white phosphorus and targeted strikes on medical facilities, which have been exacerbated by the blocking of critical U.S.-funded humanitarian assistance.

Unpacking the Allegations

Since October 7, 2023, a comprehensive dossier compiled by HRW and Oxfam highlights a series of grave infractions by Israel. Notably, the misuse of U.S.-supplied white phosphorus in military operations and disproportionate attacks on critical health institutions have been documented. One of the most harrowing accounts includes an attack on a clearly marked ambulance, resulting in 15 deaths and over 60 injuries. Furthermore, these organizations have accused Israel of systematically hindering aid efforts, leaving approximately 300,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza cut off from essential humanitarian support.

International and Domestic Pressure Intensifies

The calls for the U.S. to reevaluate its military aid to Israel come amidst mounting global criticism and domestic protests against arms sales. With nearly 32,000 Palestinian casualties, most of whom are women and children, the international community is urging immediate action. The recent White House memorandum, which demands recipient countries of U.S. weapons to provide "credible and reliable" assurances of compliance with international law, further complicates the U.S.'s position. Trade unionists and activists have intensified their protests, demanding an embargo on arms sales to Israel, signaling a growing discontent with the ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

Looking Ahead

The push by HRW and Oxfam for the U.S. to halt arms transfers to Israel underscores a pivotal moment in U.S.-Israel relations. This move not only questions the ethical implications of such military support but also challenges the U.S. to adhere to its legal obligations under international and domestic law. As the world watches, the decisions made by the U.S. could set a precedent for international arms trade and humanitarian law, potentially altering the course of the conflict in Gaza and the broader Middle East region.