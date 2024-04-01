Human Rights Watch Labels Iran's Baha'i Persecution as 'Crime Against Humanity'

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has marked a historic moment by declaring Iran's longstanding persecution of the Baha'i community, the country's largest non-Muslim minority, as a 'crime against humanity.' This announcement, made on Monday, highlights the continuous repression faced by the Baha'is, including arbitrary arrest, property confiscation, and limitations on their educational and professional opportunities, underlining a grave violation of their fundamental human rights.

Decades of Systematic Repression

Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, the Baha'is in Iran have been subjected to relentless persecution, rooted in deep-seated animosity towards their faith. This repression is not only enshrined in Iranian law but also forms a part of official government policy, leading to a severe deprivation of the Baha'is' fundamental rights. The cumulative impact of these actions, as HRW points out, meets the criteria of persecution as defined by the International Criminal Court - an intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights on religious grounds.

Impact on the Baha'i Community

The persecution of the Baha'i community in Iran affects virtually every aspect of their lives, from private worship to public participation. Baha'is are prohibited from freely holding prayers, even in private, and face periodic state-backed incitement-to-hatred campaigns. Senior community figures have been arrested and are serving long-term jail sentences, while Baha'i students face systematic exclusion from higher education. The community is also banned from most public-sector jobs, and even in death, they face interference from local authorities in their burial processes.

Call for International Pressure

HRW's report is a clarion call for increased international pressure on Iran to end its persecution of the Baha'i community. This groundbreaking declaration seeks to bring global attention to the plight of the Baha'is in Iran, urging international bodies and governments around the world to recognize and act against the injustice faced by this religious minority. The report underscores the necessity of holding the Iranian authorities accountable for their actions, which constitute a crime against humanity.

As the international community processes this significant announcement, the spotlight is now on Iran, pushing for a change in how the Baha'i community is treated. The hope is that this increased pressure will lead to a cessation of the persecution, allowing the Baha'is in Iran to live freely and practice their faith without fear of repression or discrimination.