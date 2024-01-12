en English
Human Rights

Human Rights Watch Labels 2023 as an ‘Incredibly Challenging Year’ for Human Rights

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Marking 2023 as an ‘incredibly challenging year for human rights,’ Human Rights Watch (HRW) has reflected upon the deterioration of human rights standards and protections across the globe. The organization’s annual report highlights escalating crises, wartime atrocities, and the suppression of human rights defenders, pointing to a dire need for international intervention.

Ongoing Wars and Repressive Regimes

Key factors contributing to this challenging climate include ongoing wars in countries like Ukraine and Yemen. Repressive regimes stifling dissent have also played a significant role in the decline of human rights. Victims of these conflicts often include refugees, minority groups, and political prisoners who bear the brunt of these adversities.

Global Rollback of Democratic Freedoms

A global rollback of democratic freedoms has further intensified the human rights crisis. HRW’s report criticizes governments for undermining universal human rights principles and laws, citing examples such as the crushing of women’s rights in Afghanistan, horrifying abuses against civilians in Sudan, and violations of human rights by US allies and the European Union. The organization also condemns the UK government for its ‘dismal year for human rights’.

COVID-19 and Climate Change

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and emerging threat of climate change are also significant contributors to the human rights challenge. The pandemic continues to exacerbate inequalities and restrict freedoms under the guise of public health measures. On the other hand, climate change is causing displacement and resource conflicts, further compounding existing human rights issues.

Call for International Solidarity

HRW emphasizes the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in addressing these complex and interrelated issues. The organization calls for the international community to uphold human rights norms and hold perpetrators accountable. The report underscores the need for universal principles of international human rights and the advancements in the protection of human rights in some countries.

In the face of these numerous and interconnected challenges, HRW’s work becomes even more critical. As we step into 2024, the organization’s investigative efforts and advocacy for human rights provide a beacon of hope in an increasingly challenging global landscape.

Human Rights
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

