en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Human Rights Watch Accuses Western Nations of Selective Human Rights Enforcement

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:14 pm EST
Human Rights Watch Accuses Western Nations of Selective Human Rights Enforcement

In a striking indictment of western nations, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a detailed 735-page report accusing Britain and its allies of failing to consistently address human rights abuses worldwide. The body alleges that these nations selectively challenge violations to maintain diplomatic relations and avoid upsetting trade and migration partners such as Russia, China, Rwanda, Libya, Turkey, and Mexico.

Report Highlights: Selective Outrage and Double Standards

HRW’s report criticizes the West’s silence on key issues such as the disappearance of political opponents in Rwanda, India’s transnational repression, and alleged war crimes by the Israeli government in Gaza. The report emphasizes that these selective actions embolden authoritarian regimes, thereby perpetuating injustice and undermining the moral foundation of the human rights framework. The document also sheds light on the global erosion of checks and balances in democracies, cautioning against domestic policies that allow oppressive governments to act with impunity.

Transactional Diplomacy: A Toxic Combination

International diplomacy has been marred by double standards and selective outrage. This combination has resulted in a transactional approach, where human rights are often compromised for strategic gains. This practice, as the report indicates, has effectively undermined the moral foundation of the human rights framework. The report also points to the UK’s declining human rights record and legislation limiting strikes and asylum claims as examples of such a trend.

Need for Consistent Human Rights Enforcement

Despite the challenges mentioned, HRW maintains that it’s crucial to uphold the human rights framework consistently. The watchdog warns that if the international community does not challenge repressive tactics used to silence critics, no one is safe. The report serves as a firm reminder that maintaining human rights is not just about tackling isolated incidents of abuse, but also about ensuring that human dignity and freedom are respected consistently and universally.

0
Human Rights International Relations
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
17 mins ago
Urgent Call for Improved Support Systems for GBV Victims: A Discussion with Faith Odhiambo
In a recent discussion led by Vicky Rubadiri on CitizenWeekend, Faith Odhiambo, a staunch advocate for gender-based violence (GBV) victims, underscored the pressing need for bolstered guidance and support mechanisms for those affected by GBV. Odhiambo’s comments highlighted the fissures in the current system – glaring gaps that, unless promptly addressed, continue to hamper effective
Urgent Call for Improved Support Systems for GBV Victims: A Discussion with Faith Odhiambo
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
1 hour ago
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Alberta Wambua Sheds Light on State's Shortcomings in Addressing GBV
1 hour ago
Alberta Wambua Sheds Light on State's Shortcomings in Addressing GBV
Inmates Seek Justice against X Corp. for Systemic Abuse in 2024
42 mins ago
Inmates Seek Justice against X Corp. for Systemic Abuse in 2024
Gaza under Bombardment: A Terrifying Reality Unfolds
43 mins ago
Gaza under Bombardment: A Terrifying Reality Unfolds
The Human Impact of the Post Office Scandal: A Sub-Postmistress's Account
1 hour ago
The Human Impact of the Post Office Scandal: A Sub-Postmistress's Account
Latest Headlines
World News
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
2 mins
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
9 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
14 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
15 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
16 mins
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
17 mins
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
20 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
23 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
24 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app