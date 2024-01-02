en English
Human Rights

Human Activities: The Primary Driver Behind Animal and Bird Extinctions

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Human Activities: The Primary Driver Behind Animal and Bird Extinctions

Human activities have been identified as the primary cause of extinction for countless animal and bird species on our planet. Historical evidence points to events like the extinction of the Wandering Pigeons (Ectopistes migratorius) in the 19th century due to commercial hunting, leading to their complete disappearance by 1914.

Human-Mediated Animal Relocation: Unforeseen Consequences

Alongside overhunting, human-mediated relocation of animals to non-indigenous habitats has resulted in the introduction of invasive species. These species disrupt local ecosystems, often leading to further species extinctions. A prime example of this is the introduction of Burmese pythons (Python bivittatus) in Florida’s Everglades. Originally brought in as pets, they’ve since become a predatory threat to local wildlife.

The Hidden Impact of Domestic Cats

British biology professor Tim Blackburn has pointed out another surprising invasive species: the domestic cat. Domestic cats have been responsible for the extinction of dozens of bird species, such as the Stevens Island sparrow (Traversia lyalli) in New Zealand.

Blackburn emphasized that while animals naturally disperse to adjacent areas where interspecies interactions are generally non-disruptive, artificial introduction by humans leads to unnatural and destructive impacts. He pointed out that there are no known examples of animal invasions leading to species extinction without human interference.

Human Interference: A Clear Driver of Species Extinction

Blackburn concludes that the combination of overhunting, habitat destruction, and introduction of invasive species by humans is a clear and distinct driver of species extinction, contrasting significantly from natural processes.

A 2007 study found that the area where tigers live has shrunk to 6% of what it once was, and three subspecies of tigers have gone extinct. Tiger-inhabited forests, crucial for preserving cereal genes and providing medicines, are being destroyed for infrastructure and agricultural development.

Human-wildlife conflict is escalating, and the demand for wild meat and trade in wild animal parts is rising. India’s Tiger Project, a successful initiative to preserve the tiger population and its habitat, serves as an inspiration for other countries.

The introduction of species outside their natural range is widely recognized as one of the main threats to biodiversity and the second leading cause of animal extinctions. Freshwater ecosystems often experience high rates of introductions of foreign macroinvertebrates and fishes due to intentional and accidental releases of species. These organisms can disrupt the community, interact with native species, and increase competition for resources.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

