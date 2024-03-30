HRW Sounds Alarm Over Somalia's Constitutional Amendments Risking Children's Rights

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urgently called on Somalia's parliament to reject proposed constitutional amendments that risk infringing upon children's rights, amid concerns that such changes could exacerbate vulnerabilities for the nation's youth. The amendments in question, expected to redefine the age of majority and potentially facilitate harmful practices, have sparked significant international attention.

Historical Context and Proposed Changes

For nearly a decade, Somalia's 2012 provisional constitution has been under review, with recent efforts to finalize this review gaining momentum. The proposed amendments, sent to parliament in February, suggest redefining a child as anyone under 15 years of age, a stark contrast to the current definition aligning with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which sets the threshold at under 18. This redefinition could have profound implications, particularly for girls, increasing the risk of child marriage and impacting their access to education and protection from abuse. Moreover, the amendments introduce a concerning criterion for determining majority based on physical development, diverging from international standards that advocate for a consideration of emotional, mental, and intellectual maturity.

Implications for Children's Rights

The potential redefinition of the age of majority to 15 years raises alarms about the reinforcement of legal ambiguities that have historically placed children at risk in Somalia. HRW highlights the treatment of boys suspected of affiliations with armed groups as adults and the trial of children in military courts as pressing issues. Additionally, the proposed amendments could weaken the legal framework protecting children from female genital mutilation (FGM), a practice already prevalent across the country. With nearly all Somali girls and women having undergone FGM, the need for a clear constitutional ban on all forms of FGM is more critical than ever.

Call to Action

HRW's appeal to Somalia's parliament underscores the urgency of rejecting amendments that compromise children's rights protections. The organization also urges international donors and stakeholders to press the Somali government to uphold its international human rights commitments, emphasizing that constitutional reform should prioritize the protection and well-being of children. As Somalia stands at a crossroads, the decisions made today will significantly impact the lives of future generations, highlighting the importance of safeguarding children's rights in the constitutional review process.