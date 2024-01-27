HRCP Urges Creation of Human Rights Charter Amidst Declining Democracy

The 75th council meeting of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) concluded with a resounding call to political parties. The HRCP urged the creation of a human rights charter as an urgent response to receding democracy, pre-election manipulation, and severe human rights challenges.

Media Censorship and Internet Outages

The HRCP voiced significant concerns over the increase in media censorship and selective internet outages. These actions are perceived as targeting a specific political party, leading to speculation of bias. In particular, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) actions against social media users who criticized the judiciary following a ruling against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are viewed as a broader assault on freedom of expression. Rumors of internet restrictions during elections further raise alarms about the potential infringement of rights to information and assembly.

Military Overreach and Disenfranchisement of Women

The HRCP noted alarming trends that suggest military overreach. Senate resolutions delaying elections and endorsing military courts, along with the allocation of land to an army-backed company for corporate farming, raise red flags. Among other concerns is the disenfranchisement of around 10 million women due to a lack of national identity cards. This gap in basic rights hinders women's participation in the democratic process.

Human Rights Neglected and Abused

The Commission also noted the neglect of the Baloch population, a lack of accountability for extrajudicial killings, indifference to protests in Gilgit-Baltistan, and treason charges against participants in GM Syed's birth anniversary rallies. A crisis in education, with over 26 million children out of school, forced conversions of religious minority women, deteriorating law and order, and the use of internment centers and private jails further paint a troubling picture of the human rights situation in Pakistan.

In these challenging times, the HRCP's call for a human rights charter is a plea for a comprehensive approach to address these pressing issues. The charter could serve as a beacon of hope for the restoration of democracy and the safeguarding of human rights in Pakistan.