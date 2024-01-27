Holocaust Savior Urges Hamas to Release Israeli Hostages

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a potent message echoed through the throng of people gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. The words came from 92-year-old Janina Rosciszewska, a Polish woman whose family is credited as Righteous Among the Nations for their valor in saving Jews during the Holocaust. Rosciszewska beseeched Hamas to release the hostages taken from Israel on October 7, their innocence striking a chord with her own experiences during the genocide.

A Plea from the Past

Rosciszewska hails from a family honored in 1990 for their heroic efforts in safeguarding the Bierzyński family during the Holocaust. At great peril to themselves, they provided sanctuary to the Bierzyński family in Dolina Będkowska near Krakow. On the solemn occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Rosciszewska drew upon her family's legacy, invoking the spirit of the Righteous Among the Nations to underscore the urgency of her plea.

Reflections on Righteousness

The rally marked the 16th consecutive gathering in Tel Aviv demanding the safe return of the hostages. Addressing the thousands assembled, Rosciszewska stressed the innocence of the hostages, drawing parallels between their plight and the discrimination she could have faced merely for her Polish heritage during the Holocaust. Her words highlighted the importance of choosing the right side of history, a choice her family made decades ago that resonates in the present.

An Appeal to Gaza

Janina Rosciszewska, along with other families of Righteous Among the Nations, directed a plea to the residents of Gaza. They urged them to save the lives of those held captive by Gaza terrorists, to uphold the values of humanity and compassion. Their message underscored the parallels between the current hostage situation and the actions of those who saved Jews during the Holocaust, calling for the liberation of the hostages who have been unjustly detained.