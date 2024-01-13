Heavy Artillery Shelling Near Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call For Humanitarian Intervention

In the early hours of the morning, amidst the deafening sounds of heavy artillery shelling, the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital turned into a battlefield. The relentless assault, a stark reminder of the violent conflict that has consumed the region, put the hospital and its vicinity in a perilous situation, raising significant safety concerns for patients, medical staff, and the hospital infrastructure.

The Onslaught and Its Impact

The shelling was significant, its intensity echoing through the night and into the dawn. The impact was felt directly by the hospital, a lifeline for the local population, now grappling with the proximity of the military activity. As shells rained down, the hospital infrastructure took a hit, a stark indicator of the indiscriminate nature of the warfare taking place.

Humanitarian Crisis in the Making

On the 98th day of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the shelling near Al-Aqsa Hospital resulted in casualties and injuries, some critical. At least 59 people were killed, and dozens more wounded. The Israeli military’s claim of having destroyed over 700 rocket launchers since the war’s onset provided little consolation to the victims and their families. The conflict has also led to the death of approximately 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and the seizure of around 250 hostages by Hamas.

Calls for Ceasefire and Assistance

The situation at Al-Aqsa Hospital is dire, underscoring the urgent need for emergency medical supplies. Amidst the chaos, medical staff was evacuated, leaving the hospital crippled and unable to provide essential services. Organizations like Doctors Without Borders and the World Health Organization have called for an immediate ceasefire and assistance, emphasizing the critical impact of the shelling on the hospital and the desperate need for help.

The ongoing conflict and the artillery shelling near Al-Aqsa Hospital serve as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to international humanitarian laws, protecting medical facilities, civilians, and critical infrastructures in conflict zones. The situation calls for immediate ceasefires or peace talks to prevent further harm to non-combatants and critical infrastructures like hospitals, which have become the unintended victims of warfare.