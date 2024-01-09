en English
Human Rights

German Foreign Minister Advocates for Humanitarian Ceasefires in Gaza

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
German Foreign Minister Advocates for Humanitarian Ceasefires in Gaza

On her recent visit to Cairo, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for the implementation of new humanitarian ceasefires to facilitate aid to the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip. Baerbock’s advocacy for a more precise, scaled-back anti-terrorism campaign by the Israeli military came amid discussions with her Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukri. The ministers’ dialogue, focusing on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader conflict involving Israel and Hamas, underscores the ongoing international efforts to address this volatile situation.

A Call for Humanitarian Ceasefires and Hostage Liberation

During her visit, Baerbock underscored the need for fresh humanitarian ceasefires, stressing the importance of aiding the beleaguered Palestinian population. She also voiced her concern for the roughly 130 hostages detained by Hamas, calling for their liberation. These discussions form part of an international narrative that seeks to draw attention to the humanitarian plight in Gaza and push for practical solutions.

German Aid Reaches Gaza

Under Baerbock’s guidance, Germany handed over approximately 10 metric tons of relief supplies to the Egyptian Red Crescent for the Palestinian population in Gaza. The supplies, including sleeping mats, blankets, children’s sleeping bags, and camp beds, will provide some comfort for displaced people housed in temporary accommodations. Baerbock’s emphasis on maintaining the flow of aid into Gaza highlights the urgency of the situation.

Advocating a Scaled-Back Military Offensive

Baerbock further called on Israel to better protect Palestinian civilians during its military action in Gaza. She underscored the need for a less intensive military offensive in the Palestinian enclave. Reiterating Germany’s stance, she pointed out that the two-state solution is the only chance for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace. Her comments align with the broader international call for the protection of civilians and the pursuit of a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.

Human Rights
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

