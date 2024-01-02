en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Gaza’s Winter Struggle: Displacement and Desperation Amid Conflict

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Gaza’s Winter Struggle: Displacement and Desperation Amid Conflict

As the bitter chill of winter descends on Gaza, approximately 1.9 million people—85% of the population—are struggling to find warmth and comfort amidst displacement. This grim reality is not only a consequence of the plummeting temperatures but a direct result of conflicts, economic hardships, and natural disasters.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has forced families to move multiple times to escape Israeli attacks. Almost half of the population is starving, spending entire days without food. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees warns that the situation could escalate to more deaths from famine if the conflict continues.

Survival in the Shadow of War

Approximately 1,800 families in Gaza have suffered the loss of many members due to the war. The once tangible social and familial support is dwindling, and survival mode has become the norm. There are constant fears of being killed by Israeli bombs or bleeding to death under the rubble. Some Gazans have even resorted to camping in Rafah zoo, where starving animals and displaced humans coexist in the harshest of conditions.

(Read Also: Violence Escalates in Southern Gaza: Over 160 Palestinians Dead)

The Plight of Displaced Families

Eman and Amar al-Masri, parents of newborn quadruplets, exemplify the harsh conditions faced by many displaced families. After being displaced multiple times due to the ongoing conflict, they, along with 50 others, sought refuge in a Gaza school classroom-turned-shelter. The family’s struggle to obtain essential items such as diapers, milk, and wet wipes for their newborns reflects the larger crisis unfolding in Gaza, where thousands have been displaced, and essential resources are scarce.

Accusations of Genocide

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has condemned Israel’s plan to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other countries, terming it a war of genocide against the Palestinian people. The Israeli regime’s ongoing conflict with Hamas has resulted in over 21,800 Palestinians’ deaths in Gaza, underlining the urgent need for humanitarian aid and a resolution to the crisis.

(Read Also: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Notable Moment in International Jurisprudence

War Against All

The shocking attacks of 7 October in southern Israel, in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 others hostage, has intensified Israel’s military response in Gaza. The conflict has escalated to a war not only against Hamas but against all people of the territory. Over 21,500 Gazans have died, and almost 56,000 have been injured. Most civilian infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged, and essential services such as healthcare, education, and protection systems have collapsed.

Read More

0
Human Rights Palestine
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Missile Strike Targets Donetsk: A Devastating Blow to Civilian Infrastructure

By Rizwan Shah

Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation

By Dil Bar Irshad

New York City Echoes Global Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Violence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Gaza Child's Plea: An Urgent Call for Peace Amidst Escalating Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Palestinians in Gaza's Jabalia Camp Face Hardship Amid Heavy Rains ...
@Human Rights · 7 mins
Palestinians in Gaza's Jabalia Camp Face Hardship Amid Heavy Rains ...
heart comment 0
Gaza: Surviving in the Echoes of War

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza: Surviving in the Echoes of War
A Tribute to John Pilger: The Journalist Who Gave Voice to the Voiceless

By Geeta Pillai

A Tribute to John Pilger: The Journalist Who Gave Voice to the Voiceless
Young Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail Amid Growing Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Young Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail Amid Growing Concerns
Saudi Arabia’s Execution Tally Hits 170 in 2023, Marking an Increase

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Saudi Arabia's Execution Tally Hits 170 in 2023, Marking an Increase
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
32 seconds
Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
1 min
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
Escalating Violence in Gaza Strip: Al-Qassam and IDF Clash in Khan Yunis
1 min
Escalating Violence in Gaza Strip: Al-Qassam and IDF Clash in Khan Yunis
ITV Program Spotlights Rising Demand for Food Support and Key Events of 2023
2 mins
ITV Program Spotlights Rising Demand for Food Support and Key Events of 2023
First Baby of 2024: A Journey of Hope, Struggle, and Joy for B.C. Couple
2 mins
First Baby of 2024: A Journey of Hope, Struggle, and Joy for B.C. Couple
CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
3 mins
CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
New York City Echoes Global Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Violence
5 mins
New York City Echoes Global Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Violence
Usman Khawaja Advocates for Financial Transparency in Cricket Amid Concerns for Test Format
5 mins
Usman Khawaja Advocates for Financial Transparency in Cricket Amid Concerns for Test Format
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
60 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app