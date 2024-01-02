Gaza’s Winter Struggle: Displacement and Desperation Amid Conflict

As the bitter chill of winter descends on Gaza, approximately 1.9 million people—85% of the population—are struggling to find warmth and comfort amidst displacement. This grim reality is not only a consequence of the plummeting temperatures but a direct result of conflicts, economic hardships, and natural disasters.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has forced families to move multiple times to escape Israeli attacks. Almost half of the population is starving, spending entire days without food. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees warns that the situation could escalate to more deaths from famine if the conflict continues.

Survival in the Shadow of War

Approximately 1,800 families in Gaza have suffered the loss of many members due to the war. The once tangible social and familial support is dwindling, and survival mode has become the norm. There are constant fears of being killed by Israeli bombs or bleeding to death under the rubble. Some Gazans have even resorted to camping in Rafah zoo, where starving animals and displaced humans coexist in the harshest of conditions.

The Plight of Displaced Families

Eman and Amar al-Masri, parents of newborn quadruplets, exemplify the harsh conditions faced by many displaced families. After being displaced multiple times due to the ongoing conflict, they, along with 50 others, sought refuge in a Gaza school classroom-turned-shelter. The family’s struggle to obtain essential items such as diapers, milk, and wet wipes for their newborns reflects the larger crisis unfolding in Gaza, where thousands have been displaced, and essential resources are scarce.

Accusations of Genocide

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has condemned Israel’s plan to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other countries, terming it a war of genocide against the Palestinian people. The Israeli regime’s ongoing conflict with Hamas has resulted in over 21,800 Palestinians’ deaths in Gaza, underlining the urgent need for humanitarian aid and a resolution to the crisis.

War Against All

The shocking attacks of 7 October in southern Israel, in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 others hostage, has intensified Israel’s military response in Gaza. The conflict has escalated to a war not only against Hamas but against all people of the territory. Over 21,500 Gazans have died, and almost 56,000 have been injured. Most civilian infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged, and essential services such as healthcare, education, and protection systems have collapsed.

