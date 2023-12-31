en English
Human Rights

Gaza’s Unsung Heroes: A Case for ‘Person of the Year’

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:47 am EST
Gaza's Unsung Heroes: A Case for 'Person of the Year'

In an era of tribulation and turmoil, the people of Gaza, especially the Palestinian medical fraternity, embodied the epitome of valor and selflessness. Amid the Israeli military action in 2023, they have emerged as the unsung heroes, tirelessly combating adversities, and saving lives while risking their own.

The Alarming Statistics

Since October 7, Israeli forces have caused the untimely demise of more than 21,000 Palestinians in Gaza, among which at least 8,663 were innocent children. Healthcare Workers Watch Palestine has recorded the deaths of 340 healthcare professionals within the same timeframe. One such lamentable incident was the loss of Dr. Hammam Alloh, a dedicated nephrologist, in an airstrike.

Persistent Altruism Amidst Challenges

Despite the continual attacks on hospitals and ambulances, severe supply shortages, and the abduction and torture of healthcare workers, the Palestinian medics displayed relentless altruism. They persisted in their noble mission of saving lives. British Palestinian surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah candidly portrayed their grim acceptance of the possibility of not surviving and narrated tales of resilience and love amid the devastation.

The Perils of Palestinian Journalists

The dangers are not only limited to healthcare professionals. Palestinian journalists, the bearers of truth and witnesses to the savagery, have also come under lethal Israeli fire. The Committee to Protect Journalists disclosed the deaths of 69 journalists and media workers between October 7 and December 23, marking it as the deadliest period for journalists since 1992.

Time Magazine’s Controversial Selection

In stark contrast to the real-world heroism, Time magazine’s selection of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year for 2023 has stirred controversy. Critics argue that this decision reflects a prioritization of superficial celebrity over the recognition of genuine heroes who are making significant sacrifices in the face of adversity.

Human Rights
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

