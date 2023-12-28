Gaza Under Siege: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Continuous Israeli Bombardment

In the midst of a relentless Israeli bombardment, the Gaza Strip is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis. Recent airstrikes have ravaged areas such as Beit Lahiya, Khan Younis, and Maghazi, according to reports from the Gaza Health Ministry. Meanwhile, footage shared by journalist Belal Mortaja on Instagram reveals significant damage in the Barcelona Towers area and Council of Ministers Street in Gaza City.

Israeli Strikes and Global Responses

Israeli media sources report the interception of missiles and a drone over northern Israel, with thankfully no casualties reported. Simultaneously, the Israeli air force has conducted a planned strike on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, triggering air raid sirens in northern Israel. In maritime news, Maersk, the Danish shipping giant, has rerouted the majority of its Asia-Europe container ships to traverse the Suez Canal rather than the Red Sea, in response to a US-led military operation aimed at safeguarding the area from Houthi rebel attacks.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is desperately appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, where it estimates that 40% of the population is at risk of famine. Further intensifying the crisis, the number of journalists killed by Israeli strikes has now reached 105, with recent casualties including photojournalist Ahmed Khair al-Din and journalist Mohammad Khair al-Din in Beit Lahiya.

Controversial Israeli Law Faces Potential Overturn

In Israeli legislative developments, a controversial law that restricts judicial review of government actions during wartime and has drawn opposition from watchdogs may potentially be overturned, as indicated by a leaked High Court draft. Israeli Minister Yariv Levin has called for a halt to public disputes over the law while the nation mourns the deaths of its soldiers.