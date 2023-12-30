en English
Human Rights

Gaza Under Bombardment: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:41 pm EST
Gaza Under Bombardment: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

In the throes of a brutal conflict, Gaza, one of the world’s most densely populated territories, is currently bearing witness to an intense bombardment. This latest escalation has been captured in real-time videos shared extensively across social media platforms, offering a stark account of the devastation wrought on the civilian population and infrastructure.

An Overview of the Gaza Conflict

Caught in the crossfire of a long-standing conflict between the territory’s governing body and the Israeli military, the residents of Gaza are in an increasingly precarious situation. The recent bombardment has reportedly left the populace feeling exposed and vulnerable, with a widespread sense that no place is truly safe. This sentiment is echoed in videos that depict buildings being struck, thick columns of smoke ascending towards the heavens, and the dystopian soundtrack of explosions and sirens.

Tracking the Devastation

Utilizing satellite technology, researchers have tracked the extensive destruction caused by the conflict in Gaza. Unprecedented levels of devastation have been observed, with an estimated 20,057 Palestinians killed since the onset of the war. The intensity and pace of the bombings in Gaza are significantly higher compared to other conflicts. Furthermore, the Israeli Defence Forces have been criticized for their bombing tactics, which have led to the deaths of a disproportionate number of women and children.

The Humanitarian Crisis

As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens. Displacement, death, and hunger have become hallmarks of life in the region. Despite the severity of the situation, many residents choose to stay, viewing departure as a secondary catastrophe. The conflict has also sparked fears of a forced displacement reminiscent of the Nakba of 1948. There is an urgent need for peaceful resolutions, with the international community monitoring these developments closely due to the potential for significant civilian casualties.

The Future of the Conflict

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the conflict will continue for many more months. The war has highlighted the resilience of Hamas, which remains in control of the Gaza Strip, with its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, continuing to fight effectively. The conflict also risks spreading across the region, drawing in Iran-aligned groups from Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. Thus, the situation remains fraught, with the hope for a peaceful resolution becoming increasingly elusive.

Human Rights
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

    © 2023 BNN
