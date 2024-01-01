en English
Human Rights

Gaza Strip Under Siege: A State of Fear and Vulnerability

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
In the wake of recent events, the Gaza Strip, known for its high population density, has been subjected to intense bombardment, leaving its inhabitants in a state of fear and vulnerability. The limited options for shelter and safety during such attacks have left the residents feeling helpless. With new videos surfacing the internet, the devastating impact of the bombardment on the region and the destruction of infrastructure is clearly visible.

Israel’s shift to Lower-intensity Operations

Following an unexpected Hamas attack on Israeli towns on October 7, Israel began its military operations in Gaza. However, signs of a shift to lower-intensity operations have been detected recently, with Israel starting to withdraw some troops from Gaza. This move has received the support of the U.S., while they also urged Israel to continue this shift to more targeted operations against Hamas. Notably, even as troops were withdrawn, Israel has vowed to crush Hamas’ military and governing capabilities in its war.

First Organized Camp Established

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has established the first organized camp in Khan Younis for Palestinians displaced by Israeli strikes across Gaza. This comes as a response to the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Gaza war, with survivors grappling with severe shortages in food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.

International Concerns over Gaza Bombardment

The bombardment in Gaza has raised international concerns regarding the safety and well-being of its residents, as well as the broader implications for stability and peace in the region. The war has resulted in a high civilian death toll, displacement of 85% of Gaza’s residents, and ongoing clashes and airstrikes in various parts of the territory. This devastation is evident in satellite images of Gaza City and Khan Younis City, revealing the scale of destruction caused by the Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

