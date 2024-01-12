en English
Human Rights

Gaza Strip on the Verge of Famine: A Man-Made Catastrophe

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Gaza Strip on the Verge of Famine: A Man-Made Catastrophe

Just when the world thought it had seen the worst, the Gaza Strip teeters on the edge of a horrifying abyss. A panel of experts allied with the United Nations raises the alarm: a staggering 90% of the 2.2 million inhabitants of this sliver of land precariously balance on the precipice of acute food insecurity. One in four are caught in the unforgiving grips of catastrophic hunger, a grim statistic that paints an ominous picture of the territory’s future.

Man-Made Crisis, Not Environmental

This impending famine isn’t a cruel play of nature but a disaster authored by human hands. The Gaza Strip has been locked down since 2007 under a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt, stifling the flow of goods, materials, and humanitarian aid into the territory. As a result, nearly 70% of Gaza’s population relies on external assistance for survival.

The Impact of Conflict

The relentless conflict between Israel and Hamas has thrown gasoline on an already blazing fire. The flow of food and supplies across the border has dwindled to a mere 20-30% of what the population requires, pushing the territory deeper into the throes of a devastating famine.

The Plight of the Vulnerable

The innocent bear the brunt of this crisis. UNICEF reports that between 7,000 to 8,000 children are so severely malnourished that without immediate intervention, they face the grim specter of death. The dire conditions—lack of electricity, fuel, and safe mobility—hamper food production and distribution, leaving many without sustenance for days on end.

The Famine Review Committee, which has been assessing food crises for two decades, underscores the man-made nature of Gaza’s predicament. The speed at which the population has descended into malnutrition is particularly alarming, a dire testament to the destructive potential of human conflict.

Human Rights
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

