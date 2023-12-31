en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Gaza Hunger Crisis: 93% of Population Facing Severe Food Shortage

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:14 am EST
Gaza Hunger Crisis: 93% of Population Facing Severe Food Shortage

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that an alarming 93% of Gaza’s population is grappling with an unparalleled level of hunger. The magnitude of the crisis is evident in the increasing reports and video evidence of residents resorting to extreme measures for survival. Individuals are seen consuming grass, scavenging for food scraps amidst the ruins, and drinking contaminated water. This dire situation points to a significant humanitarian crisis, with the basic human needs for clean food and water not being met.

The Root Causes

The causes of this crisis can be traced back to a combination of ongoing conflicts, blockades, economic hardships, and infrastructure damage. These factors collectively obstruct the ability to secure, produce, or distribute food. The Israeli warplanes have struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza despite calls for a ceasefire. The war, initiated by a Hamas attack, has displaced 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, resulting in a death toll of 672 and 56,165 wounded.

Desperate Circumstances and Global Response

The Biden administration’s approval of a $147.5 million emergency weapons sale to Israel has further escalated the violence. Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has destroyed 70 percent of homes in the besieged Palestinian enclave, with 300,000 out of 439,000 homes demolished in Israeli attacks. The crisis has led to hunger and the outbreak of diseases, with more than 90 percent of the enclave’s population displaced and aid delivery restricted by Israel. The international community is likely to be called upon for urgent assistance to address the hunger crisis and prevent further deterioration of living conditions in Gaza.

The Dire Future

UNICEF estimates that at least 10,000 children under five years will suffer severe malnutrition in the coming weeks. The entire population of Gaza is facing acute hunger. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire to deliver aid to the population at scale. The widespread hunger in Gaza is not just a result of war but a testament to the need for urgent global intervention.

0
Human Rights
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem Result in Numerous Injuries

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation

By Bijay Laxmi

The Human Cost: A Palestinian Mother's Heartbreaking Farewell

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza: A City in Ruins Amid Israel's Extensive Airstrikes

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Hu ...
@Business · 32 mins
Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Hu ...
heart comment 0
Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

By Israel Ojoko

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown
Gaza’s Fuel Crisis Highlighted in Heartbreaking Video of Children Scavenging for Cooking Fuel

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza's Fuel Crisis Highlighted in Heartbreaking Video of Children Scavenging for Cooking Fuel
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence

By Israel Ojoko

SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
Imminent Famine Threatens Tigray, Ethiopia: A Call for Urgent Intervention

By BNN Correspondents

Imminent Famine Threatens Tigray, Ethiopia: A Call for Urgent Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
20 seconds
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
27 seconds
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
1 min
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
2 mins
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
4 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
7 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
9 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
11 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
12 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
21 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
35 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
42 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
54 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app