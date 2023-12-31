Gaza Hunger Crisis: 93% of Population Facing Severe Food Shortage

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that an alarming 93% of Gaza’s population is grappling with an unparalleled level of hunger. The magnitude of the crisis is evident in the increasing reports and video evidence of residents resorting to extreme measures for survival. Individuals are seen consuming grass, scavenging for food scraps amidst the ruins, and drinking contaminated water. This dire situation points to a significant humanitarian crisis, with the basic human needs for clean food and water not being met.

The Root Causes

The causes of this crisis can be traced back to a combination of ongoing conflicts, blockades, economic hardships, and infrastructure damage. These factors collectively obstruct the ability to secure, produce, or distribute food. The Israeli warplanes have struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza despite calls for a ceasefire. The war, initiated by a Hamas attack, has displaced 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, resulting in a death toll of 672 and 56,165 wounded.

Desperate Circumstances and Global Response

The Biden administration’s approval of a $147.5 million emergency weapons sale to Israel has further escalated the violence. Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has destroyed 70 percent of homes in the besieged Palestinian enclave, with 300,000 out of 439,000 homes demolished in Israeli attacks. The crisis has led to hunger and the outbreak of diseases, with more than 90 percent of the enclave’s population displaced and aid delivery restricted by Israel. The international community is likely to be called upon for urgent assistance to address the hunger crisis and prevent further deterioration of living conditions in Gaza.

The Dire Future

UNICEF estimates that at least 10,000 children under five years will suffer severe malnutrition in the coming weeks. The entire population of Gaza is facing acute hunger. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire to deliver aid to the population at scale. The widespread hunger in Gaza is not just a result of war but a testament to the need for urgent global intervention.