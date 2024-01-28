Gaza Healthcare on the Brink as Israeli Offensive Intensifies; Global Oil Market on Alert After Tanker Attack

Amid the intensifying Israeli offensive, the Gaza Health Ministry has raised a red flag. Medical facilities in Khan Younis, a city in the southern part of Gaza, are teetering on the brink of collapse.

The Israeli forces, engaged in heavy battles, are concentrating on eliminating 'terrorists' and confiscating weapons caches in Khan Younis. Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have claimed responsibility for the destruction of two Israeli tanks during these clashes.

Funding Halted, Aid Hampered

International concern is escalating as funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has been temporarily halted by at least nine countries. This abrupt pause has been triggered by allegations of staff members participating in attacks on Israel, thereby jeopardizing the essential aid UNRWA provides in Gaza.

Humanitarian Crisis: A Damoclean Sword

The suspension of aid, coupled with ongoing conflict, has culminated in a severe humanitarian crisis. In the past 24 hours alone, 165 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 290 have been wounded, bringing the total casualty count to 26,422 since the onset of the conflict. Israel's military actions, specifically targeting locations close to hospitals, have severely impeded rescue and medical services. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has reported a critical shortage of oxygen supplies in hospitals in Khan Younis, thereby crippling surgical procedures.

