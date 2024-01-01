Gaza Crisis Intensifies: Rafah Zoo Becomes Sanctuary Amid Starvation

The dawn of 2024 has been marred by conflict and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Rockets fired towards Israel have led to retaliation resulting in at least 24 casualties. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which marked 2023 with significant death and destruction, continues to ravage the area leaving many places in Gaza in ruins. Amid the chaos, an unlikely refuge has emerged – the Rafah Zoo. Here, dozens of Gazans, displaced by the conflict, are seeking shelter amongst the cages of starving animals.

The Rafah Zoo: Unlikely Sanctuary Amid Conflict

In the heart of the Gaza Strip, Rafah Zoo has become a sanctuary for the displaced. Families are living among the starving monkeys, parrots, and lions, witnessing firsthand the devastating impact of severe food shortages. The zoo’s owner fears for the lives of the lion cubs and their mother, with resources stretched so thin that they are barely fed. The dire situation in Gaza, where the entire population is facing crisis levels of hunger, is reflected in the suffering of these animals.

Conflict Intensifies: Humanitarian Crisis and Animal Welfare at Stake

Israeli jets have intensified attacks on central Gaza. The bombardment has caused the death of more than 21,800 people, displacing nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people. The United States and European states have urged Israel to scale down the war, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands firm, indicating no let up in the campaign.

The Implications of War: A Region on the Brink

Israeli strikes in central Gaza have resulted in at least 35 casualties as fighting continues in the region. The war has led to a humanitarian crisis with a quarter of Gaza residents facing starvation, and Israel’s bombardments have displaced about 85% of the territory’s residents. The destruction and exodus have sparked fears that Israel plans to drive Gaza’s population out and prevent them from returning. Netanyahu has stated that Israel must maintain open-ended security control over the Gaza Strip.