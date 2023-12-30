Gaza Crisis: Humanitarian Disaster and U.S. Involvement Under Scrutiny

In a devastating turn of events, over 21,100 Palestinians have lost their lives, including 8,800 children, due to relentless Israeli military operations in Gaza’s cities and refugee camps. The ongoing conflict has sparked a crucial debate among prominent analysts, Aaron Mate and Klaus Larres, scrutinizing the U.S. government’s role in the crisis, particularly under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

As of 29th December, heavy Israeli bombardment continues to ravage most of the Gaza Strip, resulting in a steep rise in fatalities and injuries. In just two days, 187 Palestinians were killed, and 312 were injured. UN Secretary General has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire amid the spiraling crisis.

Overcrowding and mass displacements have led to an intensified spread of diseases. Over 180,000 people are grappling with respiratory infections, diarrhea, lice and scabies, chickenpox, skin rash, acute jaundice syndrome, and meningitis. Despite the delivery of 600,000 vaccines to Gaza, the health situation remains dire.

(Read Also: Justice Experts Condemn ‘Inhumane’ Treatment of Suicidal Teenager in Youth Detention)

International Reactions and Aid

The escalating conflict has caught international attention. South Africa has filed a petition against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of failing to prevent genocide. Egypt has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza and facilitated foreigners’ exit from the enclave via the Rafah border crossing. The Australian government confirmed the deaths of two brothers, dual Australian-Lebanese nationals, in the conflict.

(Read Also: Distorted Narratives: Syrian War Images Misrepresented as Gaza Atrocities)

Implications of U.S. Foreign Policy

Analysts Aaron Mate and Klaus Larres are closely evaluating the U.S. government’s foreign policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under President Joe Biden’s administration. The crux of the debate lies in the geopolitical consequences of the continued military actions in Gaza and their implications on regional stability.

The unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza undoubtedly demands international focus on the political, ethical, and human rights dimensions of the ongoing hostilities. The international community awaits a resolution that could bring about a long-overdue peace in the region.

Read More