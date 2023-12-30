en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Gaza Crisis: Humanitarian Disaster and U.S. Involvement Under Scrutiny

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:10 am EST
Gaza Crisis: Humanitarian Disaster and U.S. Involvement Under Scrutiny

In a devastating turn of events, over 21,100 Palestinians have lost their lives, including 8,800 children, due to relentless Israeli military operations in Gaza’s cities and refugee camps. The ongoing conflict has sparked a crucial debate among prominent analysts, Aaron Mate and Klaus Larres, scrutinizing the U.S. government’s role in the crisis, particularly under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

As of 29th December, heavy Israeli bombardment continues to ravage most of the Gaza Strip, resulting in a steep rise in fatalities and injuries. In just two days, 187 Palestinians were killed, and 312 were injured. UN Secretary General has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire amid the spiraling crisis.

Overcrowding and mass displacements have led to an intensified spread of diseases. Over 180,000 people are grappling with respiratory infections, diarrhea, lice and scabies, chickenpox, skin rash, acute jaundice syndrome, and meningitis. Despite the delivery of 600,000 vaccines to Gaza, the health situation remains dire.

(Read Also: Justice Experts Condemn ‘Inhumane’ Treatment of Suicidal Teenager in Youth Detention)

International Reactions and Aid

The escalating conflict has caught international attention. South Africa has filed a petition against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of failing to prevent genocide. Egypt has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza and facilitated foreigners’ exit from the enclave via the Rafah border crossing. The Australian government confirmed the deaths of two brothers, dual Australian-Lebanese nationals, in the conflict.

(Read Also: Distorted Narratives: Syrian War Images Misrepresented as Gaza Atrocities)

Implications of U.S. Foreign Policy

Analysts Aaron Mate and Klaus Larres are closely evaluating the U.S. government’s foreign policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under President Joe Biden’s administration. The crux of the debate lies in the geopolitical consequences of the continued military actions in Gaza and their implications on regional stability.

The unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza undoubtedly demands international focus on the political, ethical, and human rights dimensions of the ongoing hostilities. The international community awaits a resolution that could bring about a long-overdue peace in the region.

Read More 

0
Human Rights International Affairs
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions

By Mazhar Abbas

India's Maritime Rescue Operation: A Beacon of Hope for Rohingya at Sea

By Muhammad Jawad

Palestinians Flood Southern Gaza Town Amid Israel's Escalating Offensive in Central Region

By Geeta Pillai

Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire

By Muhammad Jawad

Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza ...
@Human Rights · 33 mins
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza ...
heart comment 0
Pop Star Gloria Trevi Accused in New Lawsuit of Procuring Teens for Sex Cult

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Pop Star Gloria Trevi Accused in New Lawsuit of Procuring Teens for Sex Cult
Burundi’s President Condemns Same-Sex Marriage: Tensions Rise in Catholic Church Over LGBTQ+ Rights

By Salman Khan

Burundi's President Condemns Same-Sex Marriage: Tensions Rise in Catholic Church Over LGBTQ+ Rights
Allegations of Abuse Surface Following Israeli Assault on Gaza

By Nitish Verma

Allegations of Abuse Surface Following Israeli Assault on Gaza
Gaza Conflict Intensifies: Rafah Overflows with Displaced Palestinians Amid Dire Humanitarian Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Gaza Conflict Intensifies: Rafah Overflows with Displaced Palestinians Amid Dire Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
1 min
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
5 mins
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
6 mins
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
8 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
8 mins
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
12 mins
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
13 mins
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
17 mins
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season
17 mins
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
33 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
4 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app