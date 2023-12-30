en English
Human Rights

Gaza Conflict Intensifies: Rafah Overflows with Displaced Palestinians Amid Dire Humanitarian Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:45 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:06 am EST
Amid the raging conflict in Gaza, an estimated 85% of Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants have been displaced due to Israel’s relentless bombardment aimed at Hamas. The southern town of Rafah, initially home to around 280,000 individuals, is now overflowing with approximately 850,000 displaced Palestinians, leading to a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions.

The Exodus to Rafah: A Dire Humanitarian Situation

Thousands of Palestinians are flooding into Rafah, seeking shelter and aid. The influx has more than tripled the town’s population, leading to severe strains on resources. Drone footage shows vast camps of tents and shacks on Rafah’s outskirts, bearing silent testimony to the escalating crisis.

Living conditions are increasingly desperate, with polluted water, broken sanitation systems, and rampant diseases. The situation is further exacerbated by inadequate supplies of food, medicine, and fuel. Almost half of the pregnant women in shelters suffer from thirst, malnutrition, and lack of healthcare, painting a grim picture of the ongoing crisis.

UN Calls for Ceasefire and Aid Ignored

Despite the U.N. Security Council’s demand for an immediate increase in humanitarian deliveries, Israel has imposed severe restrictions on access to aid. The United Nations has criticized this move, stressing the need for immediate measures to address the crisis. However, Israeli officials have dismissed international calls for a ceasefire, focusing on their objective of dismantling Hamas and rescuing hostages taken during an attack on southern Israel.

The Human Cost of War

The current conflict has led to over 21,500 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and the destruction of significant parts of Gaza. Israel reports 168 military fatalities since the ground offensive began. The threat of famine looms large, with a quarter of the populace facing starvation due to insufficient supplies. Amid these grim statistics, the human cost of the conflict becomes heartbreakingly clear.

0
Human Rights International Relations
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

