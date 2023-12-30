en English
Human Rights

Gaza Conflict Escalates into New Year: Global Call for Ceasefire Amid Humanitarian Crisis

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:03 am EST
Gaza Conflict Escalates into New Year: Global Call for Ceasefire Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The escalating conflict in Gaza continues into the new year as Israel presses on with its military offensive, leaving the Gazan residents in a dire state of desperation, hardship, and displacement. Israel’s campaign, launched in retaliation to Hamas’s attacks on October 7, has resulted in a death toll of over 21,000, the majority being women and children, alongside 168 Israeli soldiers.

International Stance on the Conflict

The United Nations, along with the global community, is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. However, the Israeli army persists with its offensive, despite international criticism. The World Health Organization has expressed concerns over the potential spread of infectious diseases due to the mass displacement of people. As per reports, over 85 percent of Gaza’s population has been forced to abandon their homes, grappling with severe shortages of basic necessities like food, water, fuel, and medicine.

Proposed Solutions and Ongoing Negotiations

Qatar has recently proposed a deal, emphasizing a permanent ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel, in a bid to conclude the relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip. In response, Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi confirmed the group’s openness to all efforts aiming to end the conflict. However, he underscored the importance of achieving a permanent ceasefire and halting aggression on Gaza. Meanwhile, an Egyptian proposal for renewable ceasefires and the release of hostages is under discussion with a Hamas delegation in Cairo.

Grave Humanitarian Crisis

With life-saving supplies nearly depleted, the medical system paralyzed, and social order on the verge of collapse, Gaza faces an acute humanitarian crisis. The UN relief chief highlighted the challenges in delivering aid to Gaza and the severe hunger crisis affecting millions. Desperate civilians thronged a relief convoy in northern Gaza seeking food, painting a grim picture of the ground reality.

Simultaneously, South Africa has lodged a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of perpetrating ‘genocidal acts’ against the Palestinians in Gaza—an allegation that Israel has fervently denied.

The international community watches with bated breath as negotiations and discussions unfold, hoping for a sustainable solution that brings lasting peace to the region.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

