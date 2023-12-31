en English
Human Rights

Gaza: A City in Ruins Amid Israel’s Extensive Airstrikes

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:42 am EST
Gaza: A City in Ruins Amid Israel's Extensive Airstrikes

In a wave of destruction not seen in recent history, Israel’s extensive airstrikes on Gaza over the last three months have resulted in the demolition of 70 percent of homes in the Palestinian enclave. According to statistics provided by the Wall Street Journal, of the 439,000 homes, nearly 300,000 have been ravaged, leaving a majority of the population displaced and in peril.

The Aftermath of Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes have not just targeted residential areas, but also caused the ruin of over 200 heritage and archaeological sites. Satellite images reveal the decimation of historically significant structures, including Byzantine-era churches and crucial civilian infrastructure like hospitals and shopping malls. The scale of devastation is such that political scientist Robert Pape predicts that ‘Gaza’ will echo in historical discourse akin to heavily bombed cities like Dresden.

Comparisons of Destruction

The scale of destruction in Gaza surpasses even the damage inflicted on Aleppo in Syria, Mariupol in Ukraine, and in relative terms, the Allied bombings of Germany during World War II. The destruction is so severe that 850,000 individuals are now housed in makeshift shelters and tents, with 100,000 more arriving in recent days. Health experts express concern about the potential spread of diseases, particularly among children, under these conditions.

Humanitarian Crisis

With nearly 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents displaced, the situation is increasingly turning into a humanitarian crisis. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the large number of injured patients, with capacity reduced to a mere 20% of what it was before the escalation of violence on October 7. The crisis is further aggravated by Israel’s continuous targeting of vital infrastructure, including hospitals, thereby exacerbating the plight of the Palestinian people.

As of now, the number of civilian casualties in Gaza has surpassed those in the three-year campaign by the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, painting a grim picture of the consequences of this conflict. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, despite increasing international pressure, has vowed to continue the campaign until victory, leaving the future of Gaza’s residents uncertain.

Human Rights
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

